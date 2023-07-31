Exclusive: Struggling Austin urban developer StoryBuilt enters a voluntary receivership

StoryBuilt, one of Austin’s most active urban developers, said Monday it has agreed to enter a voluntary receivership as it deals with financial turmoil.

Earlier this month, the Austin-based firm sent a letter to shareholders announcing a major reorganization, which included the departure of two top leaders and furloughing employees.

In the statement on Monday, StoryBuilt said of the receivership: "The decision, made considering recent market challenges, marks a strategic move towards the company's restructuring.

"In a concerted effort to stabilize operations and navigate through the financial landscape, StoryBuilt carefully considered the alternatives available and under professional advisement determined that a voluntary receivership would maximize the potential recovery to all shareholders," the company said.

StoryBuilt said the receivership will give it time and access to resources needed to continue to deliver projects and services to its partners, customers, and creditors.

What is a receivership?

A receivership is a court-appointed tool that can assist creditors in recovering funds in default and can help troubled companies avoid bankruptcy.

In a receivership, the court appoints an independent "receiver" (or trustee) to manage all aspects of a troubled company's business, according to the financial website Investopedia. For the duration of a receivership, the company's principals remain in place, but they have little authority over the company.

"Having a receivership in place makes it easier for the lender to obtain the funds that are owed to them if a borrower defaults on a loan," Investopedia said.

What happened with StoryBuilt?

In a letter sent to StoryBuilt investors dated July 21, co-founder Anthony Siela said: "As you are aware, StoryBuilt has recently struggled with focused growth, reporting/financial controls and liquidity. This has materially affected our performance as a business and our partners."

Siela said co-founder Ryan Diepenbrock had resigned from day-to-day management duties and Chad Shepler had resigned from his role as chief operator and director of StoryBuilt's board.

Siela said that "in response to current financial realities," StoryBuilt has furloughed much of its staff over the past couple of weeks and expects to have "a vast reduction in headcount with the aim of solely focusing on core development services for our projects and partners."

According to StoryBuilt's website, it previously had a team of more than 250 people. In addition to Austin, the firm has announced projects in Dallas, Seattle and Denver.

StoryBuilt was founded in 2001 as PSW Real Estate. The firm specializes in infill projects, building mixed-use developments with apartments, condos, townhomes and single-family homes as well as shops, restaurants and retail space.

In Austin, StoryBuilt has been a driving force behind the latest wave of development on South First Street along Bouldin Creek in South Austin. The corridor has seen a surge of growth in recent years, with new restaurants, boutiques, food trucks and housing.

StoryBuilt mixed-use projects include 2001 S. First St., going up across from Polvos Mexican Restaurant; 900 S. First St., across from the Texas School for the Deaf; and 1600 S. First St., the former site of Angel Funeral Home.

In 2021, StoryBuilt said it had begun work on a condo and office project in East Austin at 755 Springdale Road, but large-scale construction on the site appears not to have started.

