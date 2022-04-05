U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,564.09
    -18.55 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,893.22
    -28.66 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,342.29
    -190.27 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.56
    -24.88 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.73
    -0.55 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5390
    +0.1270 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3640
    +0.5920 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.69
    +274.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.22
    -17.44 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.82
    +26.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Exclusive-U.S. suspends tax information exchange with Russian authorities

David Lawder
·1 min read
Security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has suspended information exchanges with Russia's tax authorities in a bid to hamper Moscow's ability to collect taxes and fund its war against Ukraine, the Treasury Department told Reuters on Tuesday.

Under a 30-year-old tax treaty, the IRS and Russia's Federal Tax Service have shared information to aid domestic tax collections and enforcement of tax laws in both countries. The IRS can request information about U.S. taxpayers from Russian authorities and vice-versa.

The Treasury said it has not shared any tax information with Russian authorities since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, but the action disclosed on Tuesday formalizes the suspension.

"This ensures that the United States is not providing any information that could contribute to the enrichment of the Russian government through increased tax collections or facilitating in any way the persecution of Russian dissidents or the targeting of Ukrainian citizens or businesses," the Treasury said in a statement to Reuters.

The move stops short of suspending the entire tax treaty with Russia, a step that U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Ben Cardin had requested https://www.portman.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2022-03/Russia%20Tax%20Convention%20Letter%20to%20President%20-%20FINAL.pdf President Joe Biden take in addition to suspending the information exchange.

Britain, which in recent years had become a haven for wealthy Russian elites, said last month that it had halted tax information exchanges with Russia and Belarus, which is an ally of Moscow.

(Reporting by David LawderEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple Retakes Entry, Tesla Eyes Buy Point And Twitter Soars On Musk Stake

    Dow Jones futures were lower ahead of this week's Fed minutes. Apple and Tesla stock made bullish moves, while Twitter soared 27%.

  • Stocks end the day in the green, Tesla and Apple among best-performing companies

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how markets are performing into the closing bell.&nbsp;

  • Russia-Ukraine war: EU announces new sanctions, ban on Russian coal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report that the European Commission has announced new sanctions including a ban on coal from Russia.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Stock Market Rally; Elon Musk To Join Twitter Board

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Tuesday. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to join Twitter's board of directors.

  • 737 MAX roundup: Boeing reportedly slowing output for China; U.S. lessor adds to order

    Boeing is said to be reconsidering plans for China as the MAX remains grounded there and a new wave of Covid-19 surges.

  • Market strategist: ‘Time will tell’ if the Fed can engineer a soft landing

    Veronica Willis, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Investment Strategy Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for markets, Fed policy, and inflation.

  • Judge appointed by WA Gov. Inslee rules capital gains income tax unconstitutional

    The Internal Revenue Service and every other state in the country says a capital gains tax is an income tax | Guest Opinion

  • Flurry of New Laws Move Blue and Red States Further Apart

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After the governor of Texas ordered state agencies to investigate parents for child abuse if they provide certain medical treatments to their transgender children, California lawmakers proposed a law making the state a refuge for transgender youths and their families. When Idaho proposed a ban on abortions that empowers relatives to sue anyone who helps terminate a pregnancy after six weeks, nearby Oregon approved $15 million to help cover the abortion expenses of patients f

  • IPCC: Window to avert catastrophic climate change is quickly closing

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Monday released its latest report, which found that nations are falling short of their pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to avert catastrophic climate change.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • We Have a New AbbVie Price Target After Our Previous One Was Reached

    AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories a number of years ago. Trade ABBV from the long side risking to $114. In the daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see that the shares have been in a strong rally since September.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as investors anticipate more sanctions on Russia

    U.S. stocks were lower Tuesday as investors monitored the war in Ukraine and braced for the possibility of new European sanctions against Russia.

  • Brainard: Fed 'prepared to take stronger action' on inflation

    Brainard, who is awaiting a confirmation vote to serve as Federal Reserve vice chair, added that policymakers are attuned to the disparate impacts of inflation on particularly lower-income households.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • A big shift is under way for markets, and old Warren Buffett shareholder letters point to which companies will survive

    Brace for a "wild ride" ahead and a shift that will put the most productive and innovative companies in an advantageous spot, says Saxo Bank.

  • Brainard Says Fed to Shrink Balance Sheet Rapidly as Soon as May

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard called the task of reducing inflation pressures “paramount” and said the central bank will raise interest rates steadily while starting balance sheet reduction as soon as next month.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds

  • Why Micron Fell 12.3% in March

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) fell 12.3% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was curious that Micron fell during the month, considering it reported very strong quarterly results. Likely, it was macroeconomic fears that hurt Micron, since its financial results gave no reason to sell the stock.