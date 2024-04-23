Exclusive-US defense contractor L3Harris to cut 5% of workforce to save costs, email shows

The logo and ticker for L3Harris are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York·Reuters
Utkarsh Shetti, Nathan Gomes and Mike Stone
2 min read
0
In this article:

By Utkarsh Shetti, Nathan Gomes and Mike Stone

(Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc will cut 5% of its workforce this year as part of a cost saving measure, CEO Chris Kubasik said in an email to employees seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The cuts represent about 2,500 of the roughly 50,000 employees the company had as of the end of last year, according to its annual filing. L3Harris is set to report its first-quarter results on Thursday.

The cuts are not evenly distributed but aim to eliminate redundancies across all functions at the company, a person familiar with the situation said, adding the reductions did not necessarily focus on the Aerojet Rocketdyne divison, which L3Harris acquired for $4.7 billion in December 2022.

Mergers often generate layoffs because companies cull jobs that are deemed duplicative.

L3Harris is "right-sizing" its workforce as part of a streamlining in operations to deliver on its LHX NeXt commitment of $1 billion in cost savings over the next three years, a company spokesperson said in a statement, without confirming the number of employees affected.

LHX NeXt is L3Harris' multiyear plan to trim cost and increase efficiencies in its operations.

The company said in December that it would suspend its merger and acquisition activity for the "foreseeable future" to strengthen its balance sheet, and outlined capital deployment priorities for two years which include research and development investments and debt payment, and utilization of excess cash for dividend increases and share buybacks.

It also announced in December that its board appointed an ad-hoc committee to review the company's operational performance, cost structure, and portfolio composition.

The cuts come as companies across sectors have resorted to layoffs in a bid to cut costs and improve bottomlines.

In January, Reuters was first to report that rival defense contractor Lockheed Martin would implement a 1% reduction in its workforce over the course of the year, seeking to reduce costs.

U.S. defense contractors' margins remain marred by headwinds from labor and supply snags which began during the pandemic, even as they see a notable increase in orders amid the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, and escalating tensions between China and the Philippines.

L3Harris, formed by the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corp in 2019, counts the Pentagon, planemaker Boeing and defense and aerospace major RTX among its customers.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti, Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US charges, sanctions Iranians linked to Revolutionary Guard cyber command

    The U.S. government on Tuesday announced criminal charges and sanctions against four Iranians over an alleged multi-year cyber campaign targeting more than one dozen American companies, the Treasury Department and the State Department said. Sanctions were also announced against two companies, Mehrsam Andisheh Saz Nik and Dadeh Afzar Arman, that according to the Treasury Department employed the individual defendants and were front companies for Iran's Revolutionary Guard cyber command. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the corporate targets were primarily defense contractors that had access to classified information, while other targets included a New York-based accounting firm and New York-based hospitality company.

  • Italy's cabinet outlines framework, investment for Artificial Intelligence

    Italy's cabinet approved a bill on Tuesday aimed at laying down ground rules for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), earmarking investment in the sector and setting sanctions for AI-related crimes, ministers said. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said AI will be among the key issues of Italy's presidency of the Group of Seven wealthy nations (G7), which lasts until the end of this year. A draft of the bill seen by Reuters after the cabinet meeting says Italy will establish a national AI strategy ensuring the instrument is applied "with respect for the autonomy and decision-making power" of human beings.

  • RTX (RTX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    RTX earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • New US Home Sales Jump to Highest Level Since September

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new homes in the US bounced back broadly in March as an abundance of inventory helped drive prices lower.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Jump Minutes Away From Tesla’s Results: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenNew single-family home sales increased 8.8%

  • Truist gets an earnings boost from its investment banking unit

    After several quarters of slumping investment banking and trading fees, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported a big uptick from that division, which helped compensate for a large decline in net interest income.

  • IBM nearing deal for cloud software provider HashiCorp, source says

    (Reuters) -International Business Machines is nearing a deal to buy cloud software provider HashiCorp, according to a person familiar with the matter. Hashicorp's stock surged 24%, giving it a market value of $6.1 billion, after the Wall Street Journal first reported the talks. Under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has focused on acquisitions to build out its cloud offerings.

  • Treasuries Advance as Record US Auction Lures Solid Buyer Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US government debt advanced on Tuesday as the Treasury’s hefty $69 billion sale of two-year notes lured solid buyer demand — even as a much-desired 5% coupon proved elusive.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Jump Minutes Away From Tesla’s Results: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Is Steering Clear of Bold S&P 500 Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- With questions swirling around the US economy and corporate earnings, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson is avoiding the kinds of big market calls he became known for the past couple years to focus instead on finding opportunities beneath the surface.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Jump Minutes Away From

  • The FTC Lays Out Its Case Against Tapestry’s $8.5B Buyout of Capri

    The FTC’s lawsuit to block the deal uses new regulations to argue that Tapestry is a serial acquirer and that the deal would limit competition in accessible luxury.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.