Exclusive-US to propose 'know your customer' requirements for cloud computing companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Friday the Biden administration will soon propose "know your customer" requirements for cloud companies aimed at finding out who is accessing U.S. clouds to train AI models.

“We can't have non-state actors or China or folks who we don’t want accessing our cloud to train their models," Raimondo said in an interview with Reuters. "We use export controls on chips," she noted, adding "those chips are in American cloud data centers so we also have to think about closing down that avenue for potential malicious activity."

The proposed regulation is set to be released as soon as next week.

Raimondo said U.S. cloud computing companies "should have the burden of knowing who their biggest customers are training the biggest models and we're trying to get that information. What will we do with that information? It depends on what we find."

