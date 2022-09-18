U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.38 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -104.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.29 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.23 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1417
    -0.0050 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9210
    -0.5360 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,715.29
    -305.62 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Exclusive: Volkswagen targets 70-75 billion euro valuation in planned Porsche IPO

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An employee of German car manufacturer Porsche fixes a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S label at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen is targetting a valuation of 70 billion to 75 billion euros ($70.1-75.1 billion) for luxury sportscar maker Porsche as part of a planned initial public offering (IPO) of the division, a person familiar with the matter said.

The pricing range formed the basis for discussions in the supervisory board that were taking place on Sunday. Volkswagen was expected to announce the pricing range of the Porsche IPO, planned for late September or early October, later in the evening.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Frances Kerry)

