Exclusive-EU to ask YouTube, TikTok for details on measures protecting minors

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Google’s YouTube and TikTok will be asked by EU industry chief Thierry Breton to provide information on how they comply with new EU online content rules regarding the protection of children, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Breton will send his request to the companies on Friday, the source added.

The new EU rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) requires Big Tech to do more to fight harmful and illegal online content, especially content that targets minors.

The DSA also forces the companies to be more transparent on their algorithmic processes, bots and targeted advertisements that amplify content and do more to tackle illegal, unsafe or counterfeit products sold on their platforms.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)