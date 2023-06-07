Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.105

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.105 per share on the 30th of June. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Exco Technologies' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Exco Technologies was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 8.8% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 90%, meaning that most of the company's earnings is being paid out to shareholders.

Exco Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.42. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Exco Technologies' EPS has declined at around 8.8% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Exco Technologies (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

