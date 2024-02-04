Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.105

The board of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.105 per share on the 28th of March. This means the annual payment is 5.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Exco Technologies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Exco Technologies' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 4.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 68%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Exco Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.18 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.42. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.8% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Exco Technologies' EPS has declined at around 4.4% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Our Thoughts On Exco Technologies' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Exco Technologies has been making. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Exco Technologies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is Exco Technologies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

