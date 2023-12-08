Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.105

The board of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of December, with investors receiving CA$0.105 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Exco Technologies' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Exco Technologies' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

EPS is set to fall by 7.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 73%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Exco Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.18 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.42. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Exco Technologies' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.5% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Our Thoughts On Exco Technologies' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Exco Technologies' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Exco Technologies is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Exco Technologies that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

