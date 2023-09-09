Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.105

The board of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.105 per share on the 29th of September. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Looking forward, could fall by 8.4% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 86% in the next 12 months which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Exco Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.42. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Exco Technologies' EPS has declined at around 8.4% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Our Thoughts On Exco Technologies' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Exco Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.