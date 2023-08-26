Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.105

The board of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.105 per share on the 29th of September. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Exco Technologies' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Exco Technologies was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 8.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 86%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Exco Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.42. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Exco Technologies' EPS has declined at around 8.4% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Exco Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

