Executive Chairman of Aterian Charles Bray Buys 11% More Shares \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Aterian plc (LON:ATN) Executive Chairman, Charles Bray, recently bought UK£61k worth of stock, for UK£0.0081 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 11%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aterian

In fact, the recent purchase by Charles Bray was the biggest purchase of Aterian shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.0085. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Aterian share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Charles Bray.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Aterian

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 21% of Aterian shares, worth about UK£1.8m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Aterian Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Aterian insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Aterian (4 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

