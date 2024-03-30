Executive Chairman of Capital Jamie Boyton Buys 1.5% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman, Jamie Boyton, recently paid UK£0.92 per share to buy UK£292k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jamie Boyton was the biggest purchase of Capital shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.90. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Capital insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Capital

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Capital insiders own 17% of the company, worth about UK£30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Capital Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Capital insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Capital (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

