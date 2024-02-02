Executive Chairman of Don Agro International Picks Up 4.9% More Stock

Those following along with Don Agro International Limited (Catalist:GRQ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Evgenii Tugolukov, Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking S$1.3m on stock at an average price of S$0.23. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 4.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Don Agro International

Notably, that recent purchase by Evgenii Tugolukov is the biggest insider purchase of Don Agro International shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.12 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Evgenii Tugolukov was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Don Agro International Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Don Agro International insiders own 84% of the company, currently worth about S$15m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Don Agro International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Don Agro International. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Don Agro International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

