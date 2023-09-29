Executive Chairman of Knight Therapeutics Jonathan Goodman Buys More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Executive Chairman, Jonathan Goodman, recently bought CA$111k worth of stock, for CA$4.42 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Knight Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Jonathan Goodman was the biggest purchase of Knight Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$4.47 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Knight Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Knight Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Knight Therapeutics insiders own 22% of the company, worth about CA$104m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Knight Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Knight Therapeutics. Nice! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

