Executive Chairman of Resource Mining Asimwe Matungwa Kabunga Buys 7.8% More Shares

Potential Resource Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:RMI) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Asimwe Matungwa Kabunga, recently bought AU$506k worth of stock, paying AU$0.051 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Resource Mining

In fact, the recent purchase by Asimwe Matungwa Kabunga was the biggest purchase of Resource Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.045 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Resource Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Resource Mining

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Resource Mining insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about AU$12m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Resource Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Resource Mining insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Resource Mining (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

