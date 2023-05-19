Executive Chairman of Miramar Resources Allan Kelly Buys 29% More Shares \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Allan Kelly, the Executive Chairman of Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R) recently shelled out AU$100k to buy stock, at AU$0.05 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 29%.

Miramar Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Allan Kelly was the biggest purchase of Miramar Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.046. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Allan Kelly was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.54m shares for AU$143k. On the other hand they divested 113.64k shares, for AU$6.2k. Overall, Miramar Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about AU$0.031 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Miramar Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Miramar Resources insiders own about AU$1.0m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Miramar Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Miramar Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Miramar Resources (4 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

