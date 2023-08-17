Executive Chairman of Miramar Resources Allan Kelly Buys 5.1% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R) Executive Chairman, Allan Kelly, recently bought AU$101k worth of stock, for AU$0.03 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Miramar Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Miramar Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Allan Kelly was the biggest purchase of Miramar Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.054. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Miramar Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.038. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Miramar Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Miramar Resources insiders own 17% of the company, worth about AU$1.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Miramar Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Miramar Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 6 warning signs with Miramar Resources and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.