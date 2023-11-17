Executive Chairman of Perpetual Resources Picks Up 12% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Perpetual Resources Limited (ASX:PEC) Executive Chairman, Julian Babarczy, recently bought AU$105k worth of stock, for AU$0.022 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 12%.

Perpetual Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Executive Chairman Julian Babarczy was not their only acquisition of Perpetual Resources shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.03 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.017 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Perpetual Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.025. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Perpetual Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 27% of Perpetual Resources shares, worth about AU$2.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Perpetual Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Perpetual Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Perpetual Resources you should be aware of, and 4 of these are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

