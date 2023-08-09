Executive Chairman of SysGroup Heejae Chae Buys 2.2% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) Executive Chairman, Heejae Chae, recently bought UK£43k worth of stock, for UK£0.28 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SysGroup

Notably, that recent purchase by Heejae Chae is the biggest insider purchase of SysGroup shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£0.30 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Heejae Chae.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of SysGroup

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of SysGroup shares, worth about UK£3.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SysGroup Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think SysGroup insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SysGroup you should know about.

