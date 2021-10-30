U.S. markets closed

Executive Chef Nathan Shifflett Brings the Tradition of Oktoberfest to Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

·3 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prost! was the sentiment of the day as residents of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated their second annual Oktoberfest with the traditional music and iconic tastes of Germany.

Residents of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care enjoyed a traditional Oktoberfest celebration thanks to the creativity and passion of Executive Chef Nathan Shifflett and his culinary team.
Residents of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care enjoyed a traditional Oktoberfest celebration thanks to the creativity and passion of Executive Chef Nathan Shifflett and his culinary team.

Watercrest Winter Park Executive Chef Nathan Shifflett treated residents and guests to an authentic culinary experience serving traditional German dishes such as Kartoffelsuppe (German potato soup), Wiener Schnitzel with lemon butter sauce, grilled bratwurst, weisswurst, and knockwurst served with apfelkraut. Guests feasted upon potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce, potato salad, and warm pretzels freshly baked in the old-world artisan open-flame oven and served with spicy mustard and beer cheese. The sweet tooth was satisfied with German chocolate cake and homemade apple strudel, but many agreed their favorite part of the celebration was the clinking of glasses filled with Dunkel dark lager, War Steiner pilsner, and Rhine Valley Riesling.

Executive Chef Nathan comes from a family of six children, all of whom entered the culinary industry after learning to cook from their mother, a chef and native of Germany. His parents were both musicians who taught Nathan to play the piano, accordion, mandolin, guitar, and many other instruments. Chef Nathan put these skills to life at Watercrest Winter Park's Oktoberfest, donning traditional lederhosen while playing the accordion and singing German folk songs.

Although Chef Nathan's career began in the entertainment industry, from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry to the lights of Broadway, he found his true calling in the culinary industry specific to senior living.

"Once I started cooking for seniors, I realized nothing made me happier than creating meals and hosting events for our residents," says Executive Chef Shifflett. "Seeing their smiles, tears of joy, and outpouring of love was something I would never find working in restaurants. Now, I am blessed to be with Watercrest, doing exactly what I love most."

With the entire culinary team dressed in German attire, the sights, sounds, and smells created a truly authentic Oktoberfest experience for residents and guests at Watercrest Winter Park. Watercrest programming focuses on physical and spiritual wellbeing and specialized events designed to provide multisensory experiences to improve the quality of life for residents.

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. For information, please contact the community at 321-304-4898.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/executive-chef-nathan-shifflett-brings-the-tradition-of-oktoberfest-to-watercrest-winter-park-assisted-living-and-memory-care-301412360.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

