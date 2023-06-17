Executive Deputy Chairman of Cash Converters International Peter Cumins Buys 5.4% More Shares \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Peter Cumins, the Executive Deputy Chairman of Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) recently shelled out AU$115k to buy stock, at AU$0.23 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 5.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cash Converters International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Peter Constable, sold AU$164k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.23 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of AU$0.23. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Peter Constable.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$293k for 1.24m shares. But insiders sold 950.00k shares worth AU$225k. In total, Cash Converters International insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Cash Converters International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Cash Converters International insiders own about AU$8.5m worth of shares (which is 6.0% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Cash Converters International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Cash Converters International insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Cash Converters International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

