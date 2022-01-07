U.S. markets closed

Executive Digital LLC’s European Operations Center in Novi Sad, Serbia Is the Recipient of the 2021 Female Leaders in Business Award by Company Wall

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Executive Digital's European Operations Center's Managing Director, Tatijana Terzic is the recipient of Company Wall's 2021 Female Business Leaders Award. The prestigious recognition is awarded to female leaders who have showcased their leadership skills through perseverance, experienced monumental growth, and led a team of more than 50 employees in Serbia and the Eastern European Region.

Aleksandar Sasha Jovicic, The CEO of Executive Digital noted: "Tatijana has led the European Operations team for over half a decade now, improving the operations of the Serbian team in Novi Sad each and every year. This award is a recognition of her operational excellence and dedication to improving our digital ops".

Anthony Lopez, Managing Partner of Executive Digital stated "Tatijana's ability to lead the teams in Europe, all while adapting to the never-ending challenges in the digital marketing space is incredible, and I commend her on being the 2021 recipient of the CompanyWall award".

CompanyWall, the organization behind the awards program, specializes in classifying and analyzing financial and business information. To date, Executive Digital is only the second company in the region to be honored with its Female Leaders in Business award.

About Executive Digital LLC

Executive Digital is a Miami-headquartered digital marketing experts company, offering advanced, enterprise-level SEO, Social Media, Website Development, Branding, PPC/Paid Media strategies, mobile app development, and advanced data analytics for lead generation and brand development.

To learn more, please visit: https://executive-digital.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Cross
aj@executive-digital.com
(754) 701-2891

433 Plaza Real Suite 275
Boca Raton, FL

SOURCE: Executive Digital



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681520/Executive-Digital-LLCs-European-Operations-Center-in-Novi-Sad-Serbia-Is-the-Recipient-of-the-2021-Female-Leaders-in-Business-Award-by-Company-Wall

