Executive Director and Head of Finance Broking & Aggregation of COG Financial Services Cameron McCullagh Buys More Stock

Potential COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Director and Head of Finance Broking & Aggregation, Cameron McCullagh, recently bought AU$378k worth of stock, paying AU$1.37 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At COG Financial Services

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive Director and Head of Finance Broking & Aggregation Cameron McCullagh was not the only time they bought COG Financial Services shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$1.38 per share in a AU$1.1m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$1.47. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for COG Financial Services share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Cameron McCullagh.

Cameron McCullagh bought 1.25m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$1.37. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of COG Financial Services

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. COG Financial Services insiders own about AU$66m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About COG Financial Services Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in COG Financial Services shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that COG Financial Services has 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

