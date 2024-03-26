Executive Director & President Paul Paradis Sells Shares of Sezzle Inc (SEZL)

On March 22, 2024, Executive Director & President Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ:SEZL) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $72.62 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $119,459.90.

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company that provides a payment platform enabling users to split purchases into interest-free installments. The company's innovative business model aims to empower consumers by providing them with financial freedom and flexibility, while also offering merchants a reliable and secure payment solution that can help increase sales and customer satisfaction.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,755 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Sezzle Inc's shares were trading at $72.62 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $490.088 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 69.60, which is above both the industry median of 14.01 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Sezzle Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $72.62 and a GF Value of $49.65, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.46.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

