Executive Director of Satellos Bioscience William Jarosz Buys 263% More Shares \

Investors who take an interest in Satellos Bioscience Inc. (CVE:MSCL) should definitely note that the Executive Director, William Jarosz, recently paid CA$0.50 per share to buy CA$620k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 263%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Satellos Bioscience Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by William Jarosz is the biggest insider purchase of Satellos Bioscience shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.61. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Satellos Bioscience insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Satellos Bioscience Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Satellos Bioscience insiders own about CA$5.5m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Satellos Bioscience Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Satellos Bioscience we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Satellos Bioscience (3 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

