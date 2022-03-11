Executive Global Officially Publishes Winter 2022 Issue - Featuring An Interview with Amber Kelleher-Andrews

Executive Global

LONDON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has published its Winter 2022 issue, featuring an exclusive interview on The Love Broker with Amber Kelleher-Andrews, President & CEO of Kelleher International, Inc, taking an exclusive look behind the operation of the relationship experts with a core philosophy designed around connecting people on purpose and finding the dream partners for tycoons, moguls and celebrities.



We gain a fundamental insight into why this renowned leader in elite matchmaking to some of the most distinguished and interesting people in the world is the absolute first choice in finding love for high net worth individuals.

