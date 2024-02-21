Executive order declares Hawaii 'trauma-informed'

Feb. 21—Hawaii is now a "trauma-informed state."

Under an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. Josh Green, the state will now rely on understanding the life experiences of workers, families and individuals in finding solutions to support trauma survivors.

The declaration acts as a mechanism to acknowledge and improve ways in which to approach and care for trauma survivors, as well as to further develop policies and initiatives dedicated to improving communities. The state will also partner with the University of Hawaii at Manoa to conduct statewide surveys on the health and quality of life of the workforce and use the data to develop services.

"We believe in data-driven work. I think it's very important in this field especially because as we lead the country with this kind of effort, we want to make sure that it's effective and that it's what people actually need to help improve their lives, " Green said Tuesday at a news conference.

Green said the executive order "couldn't come at a better or more appropriate time " as the state recovers from the August wildfires on Maui, in addition to other health challenges Hawaii has faced.

"The substance abuse and mental health care crisis have persisted, and people are really struggling. That doesn't just happen on the streets. That happens in our workplaces, it happens in our families, " he said, "and of course, the question of the Maui wildfire and all that we've been doing has been trauma-related. It's important that we acknowledge this. That's what we're doing today as a state."

The executive order comes after years of trauma-informed care work in the state. Created in July 2022 and formally established in January 2023, the Office of Wellness and Resilience is the first of its kind in the nation.

"The commitment Hawaii's making today to become a trauma-informed state is a celebration, " Office of Wellness and Resilience Executive Director Tia Hartsock said. "It's a celebration of the trauma-informed work, the healing centered work, and to the many cultural practitioners, state departments, community organizations, nonprofits and organizations throughout the country that have been doing trauma-informed care for the last 10 to 15 years."

As the state acknowledges the importance of trauma-informed care, Hartsock said it will help to "alleviate the impacts of adverse childhood experiences " and "build our resilience in our families, communities and our state workforce."

According to Keli Acquaro, acting administrator of the state Department of Health's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division, approximately 40 % of the youth the division has served had at least one trauma or stressor-related mental health diagnosis. For almost one-third of that group, their primary mental health diagnosis was trauma or stressor-related.

Acquaro said that while the division has been a champion of trauma-informed care, including chairing the Trauma-Informed Care Task Force since its inception in 2021, the signing of this execu ­-tive order is "only the beginning."

"With this executive order we are moving beyond trauma-informed care for individuals and moving towards more compassionate and supportive organizations, and communities will begin to establish the policies and the infrastructure that will enable the state to operate with those values across the board, " Acquaro said.

In addition to the internal refocus on trauma-informed care the state is taking, it will also partner with UH Manoa to send surveys to all government state employees, as well as another survey to all state residents, to gather information on what state employees and residents see as issues and challenges in their communities, as well as their proposed solutions.

"The goal is really to develop a road map to success for the state, and this sort of really deep data collection will allow us to really know that what we're doing is addressing the issues that are voiced and identified by the people, " Jack Barile, a professor of psychology at UH Manoa leading the survey collection and study, said. "I honestly think it has just unlimited potential for better mapping on what we're doing with what we can achieve."

Brenna Hashimoto, director of the state Department of Human Resources, said the department is encouraging all state employees to complete the survey, which will be used to inform the benefits that the state provides to its employees.

"The state of Hawaii, as the largest employer in our community, cares about our workforce, and we want to make sure that our employees' needs are being met. If we can meet those needs, then our employees will be better prepared to provide services to our communities and to the residents of Hawaii, " Hashimoto said. "We're tremendously excited about the potential for this information."

Green said this executive order and the ongoing survey are just the "first couple of actions " the state will take as it becomes a trauma-informed state.

"There are traumas around every corner, " Green said. "By being able to go out broadly and hear from thousands and thousands of individuals, some of whom may be in the throes of trauma, others may be witnessing it on their streets, it will empower us to be better as government leaders."

The survey is available now at.