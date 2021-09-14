U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Executive Search Industry Icon James Caan Joins ZRG Board of Directors, Makes Seven Figure Investment

ZRG Partners
·4 min read

UK executive search industry icon James Caan joins ZRG Board of Directors.

UK executive search industry icon James Caan joins ZRG Board of Directors.
UK executive search industry icon James Caan joins ZRG Board of Directors.
UK executive search industry icon James Caan joins ZRG Board of Directors.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global executive search firm, backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, is proud to announce that Hamilton Bradshaw CEO James Caan has joined ZRG’s Board of Directors. He has also made a personal seven-figure investment in the company.

Caan is one of the most successful recruitment entrepreneurs in the world, having founded and exited Alexander Mann Solutions—the largest talent solutions company in the world—and Humana International, which he grew to 147 offices across 30 countries.

In addition to his successful career in recruitment, Caan was a panelist investor on the BBC hit TV series Dragons’ Den, backing up-and-coming entrepreneurs. He is also highly respected by the UK government as Chairman of the Start-up Loans Company, creating over 28,000 businesses to stimulate entrepreneurship in the UK.

Caan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of the recruitment sector at a time when ZRG is experiencing unprecedented growth, both organic and through a number of strategic investments to further enhance its product offerings, including the acquisition of Turnkey Search, Sucherman, and Walking the Talk earlier this year.

Caan will join CEO Larry Hartmann and Non-Executive Directors Hal Johnson, Loretta Penn, and Terry Baker on the ZRG Board of Directors along with the board representation from the investors.

“I am excited about joining the ZRG Board as they go through this incredible journey of success, with an exciting and ambitious plan over the next four years to become one of the largest search firms in the world,” Caan said. “I look forward to working alongside the company management team and fellow Board members as the company looks to continue to grow its portfolio of businesses. Investing in the growth was a natural step after getting to know the team, and the successes they have achieved already.”

“We are thrilled to add James Caan to our board of directors. He brings a global aspect to our board that is important as we continue our expansion,” Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG, said. “James will be a valuable resource to me in my role as CEO as someone that has successfully grown and scaled a global recruitment business. I look forward to his involvement in our future growth.”

“ZRG has been a success story for RFE as we have organically grown the business and added five strategic acquisitions to the platform,” said Michael Rubel, Managing Director of RFE Investment Partners. “The opportunities to continue to expand globally align very well with the experiences that James Caan will bring to the ZRG Board.”

About ZRG
ZRG is a global executive search and human capital management firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners
Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen and broad business network of the RFE team.

Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.

Contact: John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, 908-720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3f5bc7b-9c41-4733-8832-b39359e0baa1


