Executive at Treplus Communities Appointed to HBA of Greater Cincinnati Board

Treplus Communities
·2 min read

Jim Lipnos Appointed to Term with HBAGC

Columbus, Ohio, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treplus Communities is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Lipnos, Senior Vice President of Development and Construction to the Board of Directors for The Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati. The Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati (HBAGC) was formed in 1934 and represents over 450 builder and associate member companies including about 15,000 employees. The HBAGC promotes professionalism, educational opportunities, economic growth, and community development.

“Jim’s expertise in the industry and his deeply rooted involvement with the BIA of Central Ohio make him the perfect addition to our Board. We are confident his leadership experience and passion for industry excellence and growth will further strengthen the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati”, said Dave Stroup, President.

Lipnos offers three decades of executive leadership expertise in development and construction that includes specializations in land acquisition and zoning. As an active member of the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Central Ohio who served as their President in 2020, Lipnos is a champion for driving economic growth and forging partnerships with government and municipalities.

“As Treplus Communities prepares for growth in the Cincinnati region, we are thrilled to have Jim represent the active adult lifestyle on the HBAGC board of directors. This organization is a critical resource for builders and developers who are driving growth for the region”, says Jane Arthur Roslovic, CEO & Co-Founder of Treplus Communities.

Prior to joining Treplus Communities, Jim served as the President of Homewood Corporation for nearly ten years after joining them in 2006 as the VP of Land Development. In his current role, he is actively working with developers, land owners and master planners to secure property for new active adult communities. His credentials include attending Kent State University to study architecture and holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from The University of Akron.

For more information, please visit TreplusCommunities.com.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that provide accessibility and a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

 

CONTACT: Julie Stein Treplus Communities 6142280326 jstein@trepluscommunities.com


