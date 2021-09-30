Press release

Executive Vice President of Bergman & Beving will leave the company

Pontus Boman has decided to leave his position as Executive Vice President and Head of the Building Materials Division in Bergman & Beving.

“Since the split from Momentum Group in 2017, Pontus has in a meritorious way led the transformation of Bergman & Bergman and since the first of May 2021 as Executive Vice President and Head of the Building Materials Division. Pontus has been an appreciated colleague and I wish him luck in his future challenges”, says Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO of Bergman & Beving AB.

Stockholm, 30 September 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

This information is information that Bergman & Beving AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:45 a.m. CET on 30 September 2021.

Bergman & Beving consists of leading companies with niche products and brands for professional users in manufacturing and construction in northern Europe. The Group consists of about 20 operations in about 20 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion.

Attachment



