Executive Vice President Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $683.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $505,790.

Costco Wholesale Corp operates membership warehouses that offer a selection of branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides a wide variety of products, including groceries, appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and apparel. Costco also offers services such as pharmacy, optical, and travel. The business model is based on offering high quality products at low prices to its members, who pay an annual membership fee.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,540 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

The insider transaction history for Costco Wholesale Corp shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 20 insider sells over the past year.

Executive Vice President Caton Frates Sells Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Costco Wholesale Corp had a market cap of $302.396 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 46.45, which is above both the industry median of 16.49 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the stock trading at $683.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $570.05, Costco Wholesale Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

Executive Vice President Caton Frates Sells Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

