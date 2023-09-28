Executive Vice President & COO Robert Mauch Sells 20,197 Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

On September 25, 2023, Robert Mauch, the Executive Vice President & COO of Cencora Inc (NYSE:COR), sold 20,197 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 41,999 shares sold and no shares purchased.



Robert Mauch is a key figure in Cencora Inc, a company that operates in the financial sector. His role as Executive Vice President & COO places him in a strategic position to understand the company's operations and future prospects. His decision to sell a significant number of shares could be interpreted in various ways by investors and market analysts.



Cencora Inc is a leading player in its industry, with a market cap of $37.19 billion. The company's shares were trading at $185 apiece on the day of the insider's recent sale. This price gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 22.55, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.87 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



The insider transaction history for Cencora Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 30 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This trend could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.



The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, suggests that Cencora Inc is modestly overvalued. With a price of $185 and a GuruFocus Value of $163.83, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.



The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by various factors, including personal financial planning or a belief that the stock is currently overvalued. However, it's important for investors to consider the broader market context and other company-specific factors before making investment decisions based on insider transactions.



In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by Robert Mauch, the Executive Vice President & COO of Cencora Inc, adds to the trend of insider sells over the past year. While the company's stock appears to be modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, investors should conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.



