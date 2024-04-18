Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Robert Mauch has sold 57,564 shares of Cencora Inc (NYSE:COR) on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 77,761 shares of the company and has not made any purchases.

Cencora Inc is a company that operates in the [insert industry here], providing [insert brief description of products/services].

The insider transaction history for Cencora Inc indicates a pattern of selling among insiders, with 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Executive Vice President & COO Robert Mauch Sells 57,564 Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $235.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $47.549 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.99, which is above both the industry median of 16.25 and the company's historical median.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.25, with a GF Value of $188.65, indicating that Cencora Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

Executive Vice President & COO Robert Mauch Sells 57,564 Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

