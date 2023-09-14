Executive Vice President of Culp Home Fashions of Culp Tommy Bruno Buys 51% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Tommy Bruno, the Executive Vice President of Culp Home Fashions of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) recently shelled out US$86k to buy stock, at US$5.69 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 51%, which is good to see.

Culp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Tommy Bruno was the biggest purchase of Culp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.67). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$376k for 71.97k shares. On the other hand they divested 750.00 shares, for US$4.0k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Culp insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Culp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Culp insiders own about US$4.8m worth of shares (which is 6.8% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Culp Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Culp insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Culp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

