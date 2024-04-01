Executive Vice President & General Counsel Craig Glidden Sells Shares of General Motors Co (GM)

Executive Vice President & General Counsel Craig Glidden has sold 50,280 shares of General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $45.24 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,275,667.20.

General Motors Co, headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries, and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brands.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 102,713 shares of General Motors Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for General Motors Co shows a pattern of insider activity. There has been 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells over the past year. This trend is indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's performance and potential.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, General Motors Co had a market capitalization of $52.411 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 6.20, which is below the industry median of 16.34 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests that the company is trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $45.24, with a GuruFocus Value of $51.71. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that General Motors Co is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

