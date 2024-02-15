Executive Vice President Gina Clark Sells 1,100 Shares of Cencora Inc

Executive Vice President Gina Clark has sold 1,100 shares of Cencora Inc (NYSE:COR) on February 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,308 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Cencora Inc is a company that operates in the [insert industry here], providing [insert brief description of products/services]. The company has established itself as a [insert brief description of market position or notable achievements].

The insider transaction history for Cencora Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 30 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $230.48, resulting in a market capitalization of $46.147 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.23, which is above the industry median of 15.43 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $230.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $185.22, Cencora Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Cencora Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

