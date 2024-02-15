Executive VP, CFO & Secretary Douglas Col Sells Shares of Saia Inc

On February 13, 2024, Executive VP, CFO & Secretary Douglas Col executed a sale of 1,812 shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $557.75 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,010,983.

Saia Inc is a transportation company that provides a variety of less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, and logistic services across the United States. The company is known for its regional and interregional LTL, as well as time-definite delivery services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 5,878 shares of Saia Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Saia Inc shows a total of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Saia Inc's shares were trading at $557.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.932 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 42.39, which is above both the industry median of 13.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.64, indicating that Saia Inc was significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, which was set at $339.28. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

