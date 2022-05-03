The Executives Association of San Diego Announces New Board Of Directors For 2022 - 2023

San Diego, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, California -

The Executives’ Association of San Diego, based in California, is pleased to announce the new Board Of Directors for the period 2022-2023. The Association is dedicated to upholding their founding principle, which is to provide a platform for San Diego businesses to grow and prosper by building their customer base and increasing earned revenue.



One of the new members is Joe Virgilio, an Associate Member and First Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. He is the Vice President of Operations for Ideal Plumbing Heating Air Electrical, Inc. He has over 35 years of experience in the plumbing, heating and air conditioning business, serving both residential and light commercial customers. This background was an asset in his transition to managerial responsibilities as Regional Manager and Vice President. Another new member for this year’s board is Miguel Boggiano, who serves as the CEO for The Business Cleaning Company. He graduated from University of Lima in Business Administration, and his experience as a top-performing sales representative in the health industry gave him the expertise he needed to streamline customer contracts for each building's specific needs. He has also assembled a dedicated team to assist him in giving their clients the best service possible.



Marie Crivello is the new Treasurer/Secretary for the new Board of Directors, currently serving as a Senior Managing Director for the Bank of Southern California. She has worked with the company since 2012 and is responsible for sourcing new business opportunities in the Greater San Diego region, with a focus on commercial banking clients. She also has 16 years of banking experience, covering underwriting, financial analysis, consumer and commercial lending, and private banking. Charles Murch, a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, is one of the newest members of the board. A California native, he is a third-generation realtor with many years of experience to his name. Michael Sedio, COO and General Counsel of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, also joins the Board of Directors as one of its newest members.



Some may recognize Simon White, given he is a Co-Founder of the Local Blitz Digital Marketing Agency. He has over 17 years of experience in the high-tech world and has worked as both an engineer and technical marketing manager. Having owned a retail store with over a dozen employees, he understands the problems that small business owners face, an important perspective for the Board to have. Debbie Mendoza, the National Vice President for Pay It Forward Processing is also a welcome addition to the board. She joined Pay it Forward as passion for helping other businesses become efficient and save money made it a perfect fit.

Joining the Board this year is Duncan Newman, the President of Newman Windows & Doors. He is a British expatriate who moved to California in 1982 and worked in the construction and home remodeling industry. In 1993, he opened Newman Window & Doors to create a company that sought to make a difference in this field, offering high-quality products with professional in-house installation at a competitive price. The last new addition to this years’ board is Wade Aschbrenner. He is the External Affairs and Advocacy Officer for Altus Schools and holds the position of Chair in the new Board of Directors. He works closely with charter school operators, community organizations, and local elected officials to maximize the positive impact of charter schools in the region and to ensure that all students and families have access to a good education.



The Executives’ Association has achieved a unique place in local business life, combining a serious purpose with a warm, friendly and informal manner of operation. The purpose of the Association, to encourage business growth and financial success, has remained the same over the past few decades. Since its humble beginnings in 1920, the association has weathered many economic crises and challenges. Through every generational transition over the past 98 years, The Executives’ Association has steadfastly provided a platform for San Diego businesses to grow and prosper, helping them build their customer base and increase earned revenue.



To learn more about The Executives' Association of San Diego and what they do, interested parties may visit the organization’s official website. Their representatives can also be contacted via phone or email.

