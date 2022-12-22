U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,914.25
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,614.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,365.25
    +30.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.10
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.56
    +0.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.60
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    -1.41 (-6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9530
    -0.3710 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,813.28
    -22.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.80
    +0.56 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Exein, the global leader in embedded IoT cybersecurity, has been certified as a Great Place to Work

·2 min read

ROME, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exein, the global leader in embedded IoT cybersecurity, is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work® as one of the best companies to work for in Italy.

Exein logo
Exein logo

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Exein, with a Trust Index equal to 94%. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, with a certification process that recognizes organizations that best provide a great place to work.

Studies show that employees at Great Place to Work Certified® organizations are more satisfied in their jobs than their peers at workplaces that have not been recognized. For example, an employee at a Certified organization is 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at his or her workplace than an employee at a workplace that has not been recognized.

Gianni Cuozzo, CEO at Exein, commented:

"Our company is a leader in the cybersecurity field and we are facing the challenge of a new technological frontier. We are building innovative solutions to secure our digital life, and we are working hard to develop new and better ways to protect our customers. It is fundamental for our success to attract and engage with the top talent. Their experience and expertise are key components to our ability to continue providing innovative and effective solutions. Our team is the foundation of our success. That's why it's essential to create a workplace where our teammates feel safe, recognized and where they can thrive".

About Exein

Exein operates in the cybersecurity sector, with the goal of developing the first ecosystem for embedded cybersecurity.

Exein is on a mission to empower every organization on the planet to build secure IoT devices with purpose-built technology.

Operating between offices in Rome and San Francisco, Exein's team is composed of engineers and researchers specializing in cybersecurity and embedded systems development, as well as machine learning.

Every day Exein's solutions make more than 600,000 devices secure and are adopted by more than 20,000 developers worldwide.

Exein is supported by institutional investors including United Ventures, eCapital , and Future Industry Ventures.

For more information visit www.exein.io

Media Contact - Nunzia Cassese, nunzia@exein.io, +39 3509955049

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972351/Exein_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exein-the-global-leader-in-embedded-iot-cybersecurity-has-been-certified-as-a-great-place-to-work-301707536.html

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany Returns to Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesEurope’s la

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Hundreds of Tyson Foods Employees Expected to Depart as Company Closes Offices

    The meat supplier has said its planned office closures are part of an effort to combine its corporate employees in Arkansas.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever to the Bank He's Run for 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocktails flowed as guests arrived that evening at what was once the lavish library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the greatest banker of his time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteIt

  • How a 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    She job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • SEC, Ripple get extensions to exclude expert testimony in XRP lawsuit

    The federal judge in the ongoing lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple has granted a joint motion from all parties to extend the deadline for the Daubert Motions that would exclude certain expert testimonies.

  • China’s Imports of Chip-Making Gear Drop to Lowest Since Mid-2020

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips contracted in November to their lowest in more than two years, hammered by cratering electronics demand and new US export restrictions that are limiting the ability of Chinese firms to buy the most advanced equipment.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will

  • Fired Twitter Manager Sues Over Cancellation of Stock Options

    (Bloomberg) -- An former Twitter Inc. manager fired as part of billionaire Elon Musk’s revamping of the social-media platform after he bought it earlier this year claims the company improperly canceled some stock options he had. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate J

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • The Secure 2.0 Act Is Nearing the Finish Line in Congress. Here’s What’s in the Retirement Bill.

    A bipartisan agreement on omnibus government-funding legislation includes a bill that would promote retirement savings and raise the age required minimum distributions begin.

  • Dragonfly Energy Receives US Patent To Aid Solid State Battery Production

    Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for "systems and methods for dry powder coating layers of an electrochemical cell." The award is a major step forward in the company's mission to provide affordable and effective energy storage solutions, including the domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells. This new patent adds to the company's extensive portfolio focused on dry powder coa

  • Don’t Overlook This Kind of Investment. It’s Offering 6% to 8% Yields.

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.