U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.99
    -59.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.68
    -580.58 (-1.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,087.28
    -40.57 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.44
    -29.32 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.91
    -9.52 (-8.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.30
    -36.20 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.59 (-2.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0261
    -0.0164 (-1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8050
    -0.0840 (-2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0169 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6960
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,463.34
    -327.29 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.20
    -18.82 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.62
    -213.03 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

EXEL Industries: number of shares and voting rights as of June 30, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EXEL INDUSTRIES
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXE.PA
EXEL INDUSTRIES
EXEL INDUSTRIES

EXEL Industries

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

 

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

 

Date

Total number of shares comprising the share capital

Total number of voting rights

June 30, 2022

6,787,900

Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,278

Exercisable voting rights*: 10,852,069

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil Could See Its Shares Decline Even Further

    Exxon Mobil is pulling back from its recent zenith. In this daily bar chart of XOM, below, we can see prices have pulled back around $20 from its early June peak. Prices are so far holding the $85 area but prices are trading below the 50-day moving average line.

  • Oil Plummets to Near $100 as Recession Risks Come to Forefront

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped alongside broader markets as investors grew more anxious about signs of a rapidly deteriorating US economic outlook. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight Inflatio

  • DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

    Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves head overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden designed to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • Oil Prices Could Fall $40 This Year if Recession Hits, Citi Says

    Crude oil prices may drop to $65 a barrel this year if a recession strikes in the second half, analysts at Citi said. If history is any guide, oil prices will fall back sharply after spiking and slamming the brakes on economic growth. In the 2007-2008 financial crisis, oil prices peaked at more than $160 a barrel and then quickly fell below $40 a barrel.

  • Why Shares in Berkshire Hathaway Fell in June

    The place to start when looking at why is by analyzing what's in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. As you can see below, Apple's performance in June was pretty much in line with the market, and the leading consumer staples stocks (Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz) outperformed the market.

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Bitcoin miners struggle with crypto’s price decline, rising energy costs, and increase in mining difficulty

    Bitcoin mining industry’s daily revenue plummeted to $18 million from a peak of $62 million in November, as the crypto's price crashed.

  • Airline flight cancellations ease after 4th of July travel chaos

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors recap U.S. airline cancellations since the start of the Fourth of July weekend.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

    It's hard to buy good companies when their stock prices keep going up -- especially in a bear market when most stocks are going down. Investing in equal parts of each stock gives an investor a dividend yield of 2.9%. Daniel Foelber (Chevron): Share prices of Chevron stock are now down over 20% in less than a month as the energy sector pulls back from recent highs due to concerns that demand will weaken in an economic downturn.

  • EPAM Systems: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

    EPAM Systems specializes in service development, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. The company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom software and consulting providers - high tech stuff - but I want to check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of EPAM, below, we can see that prices plunged quickly and sharply from November to make a low in early March.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Increase 32% in June, Outpacing Broader Industry

    The auto maker’s revenue benefited from pent-up demand, previously placed orders and a new all-electric truck that went on sale this spring

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Royal Helium Receives Results of Nazare Production Modelling Simulation

    Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV: RHC) (TSXV: RHC.WT) (OTCQB: RHCCF) ("Royal") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the comprehensive simulation study for multistage hydraulically fractured horizontal wells completed by Dr. Gary Zhao, P.Eng., Petroleum Systems Engineering, University of Regina. Over 600 simulations were run with multiple variables, using the data from Royal's DST and DFIT operations in the Climax-4 well. Royal is currently evaluating several of the viable production well

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.