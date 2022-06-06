EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of May 31, 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- EXE.PA
EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office:- France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356
Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation
Date
Total number of shares comprising the share capital
Total number of voting rights
May 31, 2022
6,787,900
Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,278
Exercisable voting rights*: 10,852,040
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
Attachment