EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of May 31, 2022

EXEL INDUSTRIES
EXEL INDUSTRIES
EXEL INDUSTRIES

 

 

EXEL Industries

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

 

 

 

Number of shares and voting rights

 

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

 

 

 

 

 

Date

Total number of shares comprising the share capital

Total number of voting rights

May 31, 2022

6,787,900

Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,278

Exercisable voting rights*: 10,852,040

 

 

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment


