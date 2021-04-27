U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,185.34
    -2.28 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,955.13
    -26.44 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,096.79
    -41.98 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.75
    +0.74 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.42
    +0.51 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.50
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2083
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5950
    +0.0250 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6340
    +0.5530 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,797.64
    +1,625.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,277.25
    +40.34 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

EXEL Industries: Q2 2020-2021 revenue Confirmation of the recovery, with growth of 24.5%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EXEL INDUSTRIES
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRESS RELEASE April 27, 2021


Q2 2020-2021 revenue



Confirmation of the recovery, with growth of 24.5%

Q2 revenue in €m

2019 - 2020

2020 - 2021

Change in value

Change in %

Reported

Reported

Reported

*like‐for‐like

Reported

*like‐for‐like

Agricultural Spraying

100.1

119.7

19.6

21.9

19.6%

21.8%

Sugar Beet Harvesters

16.9

16.8

(0.1)

0.2

-0.5%

1.1%

Garden Watering and Spraying

31.4

46

14.6

15.1

46.5%

48%

Industrial Spraying

46.5

60.2

13.6

15.7

29.3%

33.8%

EXEL Industries Group

194.9

242.7

47.8

52.9

24.5%

27.1%


H1 revenue in €m

2019 - 2020

2020 - 2021

Change in value

Change in %

Reported

Reported

Reported

*like‐for‐like

Reported

*like‐for‐like

Agricultural Spraying

156.1

178.2

22.1

25.8

14.1%

16.5%

Sugar Beet Harvesters

31.8

33.2

1.4

2.1

4.4%

6.7%

Garden Watering and Spraying

39.3

59.6

20.3

21.1

51.7%

53.7%

Industrial Spraying

87.1

114.2

27.2

20.1

31.2%

23.1%

EXEL Industries Group

314.3

385.2

71

69.1

22.6%

22%

* like‐for‐like = at constant foreign exchange rates and scope

Q2 2020-2021

With revenue of €242.7 million, the second quarter of 2020-2021 (January - February - March) saw a €47.8 million (24.5%) acceleration of growth. Like-for-like revenue was €247.8 million, putting organic growth at 27.1%. The performance continues the pick-up already seen in Q4 last year, as well as a good first quarter. The first lockdown period during Q2 2019-2020 resulted in the abrupt closure of points of sale, mainly penalizing the garden spraying and watering activity, with less of an impact on agricultural activities.

All geographical areas are growing, in particular Europe-Africa, but also Asia-Pacific, where Sames Kremlin expanded revenue strongly. There was also good momentum in agricultural spraying in North America. Exchange rate variations had a negative impact of €5.1 million on revenue.

  • AGRICULTURAL SPRAYING generated revenue of €119.7 million, an increase of €19.6 million (19.6%).

This growth can be attributed to good momentum in the self-propelled sprayer and spare parts segments, driven notably by North America and Australia.

  • SUGAR BEET HARVESTERS revenue was €16.8 million, a slight decline of €0.1 million (0.5%).

Q2 is not particularly representative of this highly seasonal business. That said, it does confirm the growth in our spare parts and used machinery revenue, particularly in Eastern Europe.

  • GARDEN WATERING AND SPRAYING revenue was €46 million, an increase of €14.6 million (46.5%).

An excellent quarter and the best sales in the last five years. The growth levers we described in Q4 2019-2020 and Q1 2020-2021 are still at work (growth market, best-in-sector service, lockdown) and were supplemented by new drivers, namely the rebuilding of retailers’ stocks and pre-Brexit stockpiling in the UK. This comes against the backdrop of heavy pressure on Chinese supplies due to container and plastic shortages.

  • INDUSTRIAL SPRAYING, with revenue of €60.2 million, saw growth of €13.6 million (29.3%), bearing in mind that there is no longer any difference in scope attributable to iNTEC, which has been consolidated since the end of Q1 2019-2020.

iNTEC and spare parts sales were strong. In the “projects” activity, we benefited from deferrals from Q4 2019-2020 to Q2 2020-2021.

OUTLOOK

The group is cautious about extrapolating this growth to the rest of the year. The shifting of billing from H1 to H2 2019-2020 (COVID impact) make for a more demanding basis of comparison.

  • AGRICULTURAL SPRAYING

The good trend in agricultural commodity prices in recent months, government support measures (US, Australia, France, Germany) and the suspension of customs duties on French wine in the US (losses of €400 million per year) are boosting our order book. Frosts are expected to have a limited effect on viticulture, but a more pronounced one on the fruit growing segment. Steel prices are up, and we are adjusting our prices on a case-by-case basis. At this stage, we have not noted any critical difficulties linked to the shortage of electronic components.

  • SUGAR BEET HARVESTERS

The order book is now bigger than at the same point last year, a direct result of the action plans implemented to develop the Terra Variant range in liquid manure spreading and anaerobic digestion, and international sales of sugar beet harvesters. Beet prices are trending up, but last season’s yields were affected by beet yellows virus, and those of the next harvest will bear the impact of frost, albeit to a lesser extent.

  • GARDEN WATERING AND SPRAYING

Our order book is currently higher than it was last year. We have implemented a policy of anticipating orders and deliveries with our customers in order to reconstitute stocks and meet consumer demand. The revenue trend is very strong, but this business is highly dependent on the weather, and it is only after Q3 that the full-year outlook becomes clearer. In addition, we have been feeling severe pressure on plastic raw materials for several months, in terms of both price and availability.

  • INDUSTRIAL SPRAYING

The strong trend in the furniture sector continues to reflect change in household behavior (DIY, home decoration, etc.). However, the recovery of the automotive sector remains fragile, with at this stage a recovery in Asia and an uncertain outlook in other areas threatened by tension on deliveries of electronic components.

UPCOMING EVENTS

June 1, half-year results

July 27, third quarter revenue

About EXEL Industries:

EXEL Industries’ core business is agricultural and industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products market and in sugar beet harvesters. The goal of EXEL Industries is to expand in its markets through a policy of constant innovation and an international growth strategy. EXEL Industries employs more than 3 000 people spread across 27 countries and five continents.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap)
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Mnemo EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)

The SFAF presentation is available on the website www.exel-industries.com

Yves BELEGAUD
Group Chief Executive Officer Yves.belegaud@exel-industries.com

Patrick TRISTANI
C.F.P.O/ Investor Relations. Tel :0682258104
Patrick.tristani@exel-industries.com

2.13.0.0

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Weekend driving in U.S., China pave way for gasoline market recovery

    Motorists taking weekend trips have helped boost gasoline demand in the United States, China and the United Kingdom, but the recovery has been crimped by rising coronavirus infection rates elsewhere, particularly India. Fuel consumption worldwide is due to increase about 6% this year from 2020 to 97.7 million barrels per day, U.S. Energy Information Administration data forecast. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, is monitoring demand in the United States, China, and India, the world's three largest fuel markets.

  • Shooting leaves one dead, two injured in Durham apartment complex near Frazier Lake

    Two men were shot in a parking lot and a woman was shot inside an apartment.

  • Why Novartis Missed Wall Street Q1 Estimates

    Novartis (NYSE: NVS) hasn't given investors much to cheer about over the last year. Here are the highlights from Novartis' Q1 update. Novartis reported revenue in the first quarter of $12.4 billion, up 1% year over year on a reported basis but down 2% on a constant-currency basis.

  • Chip shortages have disrupted the market for used cars. That's good for buyers.

    Used car prices have soared due to global chip shortages. That has led to reduced availability of new cars and increased trade-in values.

  • Eli Lilly profit forecast trimmed as vaccines dent U.S. demand for COVID-19 drugs

    Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday missed expectations for first-quarter profit and cut the top end of its full-year earnings forecast as demand waned for its COVID-19 antibody therapies with the U.S. vaccine rollout in full swing. Nearly 30% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting demand for antibody drugs that already suffered from slower-than-expected uptake by hospitals. The company's single antibody therapy is no longer being used in the United States after lab tests showed bamlanivimab alone was not effective against some of the new coronavirus variants now widely circulating.

  • Rock on: no rise in infections after concert for 5,000 in Barcelona

    A trial concert in Barcelona where 5,000 people took rapid COVID-19 tests and crammed into a venue without social distancing did not drive up infections, organisers said on Tuesday, giving hope to the moribund live-music sector. Two weeks after the show by Catalan indie band Love of Lesbian, just six cases of coronavirus were detected among attendees, medical supervisor Dr Josep Maria Llibre told a news conference. That is equivalent to around half the infection rate among Barcelona's general population as measured over the past two weeks, said Llibre, an internal medicine specialist at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital.

  • Burkina Faso ambush: European journalists killed after abduction

    Two Spaniards, an Irish national and a local soldier were abducted in an anti-poaching patrol attack.

  • The Market Has Been Soaring. These 6 Stocks Are Still Cheap.

    Even with major market indexes near record levels, there are still plenty of inexpensive stocks. H&R Block, Jefferies, and KB Home are among those on the list.

  • Miami school bars vaccinated teachers from seeing students

    The fee-paying Miami school told staff vaccinated teachers might "transmit something" to students.

  • Musk Says Tesla Sold Bitcoin to Prove Liquidity as Cash Alternative

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. sold 10% of its Bitcoin holdings to demonstrate the token’s liquidity, while adding that he’s retained his personal investment in the cryptocurrency.Tesla’s earnings report showed the firm -- which bought more than $1 billion of the tokens earlier this year -- generated $101 million in income from the sale. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla in essence was trying “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.”The world’s largest cryptocurrency was up 2.3% to $54,503 as of 10:18 a.m. in London on Tuesday. It’s tumbled from a peak of almost $64,870 in mid-April but is still up sevenfold in the past year.The electric-vehicle maker put cryptocurrencies onto the agenda of corporate treasurers worldwide with its investment in Bitcoin. While many continue to view the token as just too risky to be compared with cash, Tesla’s Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said on an earnings call that the company believes in Bitcoin’s long-term value.For a number of strategists, Bitcoin and other tokens are purely speculative investments rather than legitimate alternatives to cash. For instance, BCA Research Inc. argues that Bitcoin fails as a store of value or unit of account owing to its volatility, even though these are basic functions of money.However, Musk has been a high-profile supporter of cryptocurrencies for some time and late last month announced that Tesla would begin accepting payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin.Tesla fell as much as 3.1% in late trading after its results were announced Monday despite a record profit in the first quarter.(Updates Bitcoin price)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia – Pacific Shares Weaken Ahead of US Tech Earnings; BOJ Lowers Inflation Expectations

    Japan’s central bank maintained its massive stimulus on Tuesday and projected inflation missing its 2% target for years to come.

  • Ant Valuation Seen Falling to $29 Billion in Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote in a report on Tuesday. Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.Ant’s valuation could come to resemble those of banks and other mainstay financial institutions, Chan said. The fintech company is facing curbs on all fronts, from online lending to payments, wealth management and insurance.The company’s consumer lending units Huabei and Jiebei could suffer with their links being removed from Alipay, which has a billion users, Chan said. Ant will face more restrictions accessing and using personal information via credit investigations, he added. The company also needs to lower the balance of its Yu’ebao wealth management service, which plunged 18% in the first quarter.“Ant Group’s future as China’s fintech giant could be characterized by diminished greatness, with or without Jack Ma,” said Chan. Ma currently holds a controlling stake in the company.If Ant is seen like a traditional lender, even a fast-growing one such as China Merchants Bank Co., its valuation might not stretch beyond 487 billion yuan ($75 billion) to 492 billion yuan, Chan said. In the downside scenario, the market may assess Ant similar to the MSCI China Financials index, which implies a value of 186 billion yuan to 245 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Splits on Dollar’s Fate Amid Economic Growth Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular currency trade at the beginning of the year has splintered as Wall Street takes to opposing sides on the fate of the dollar in the world’s pandemic recovery.JPMorgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price see the dollar weakening as U.S. economic exceptionalism wanes, while PineBridge Investments expects it to strengthen. Currencies from the euro to the Brazilian real -- which suffered in the first quarter -- have attempted rallies this month leaving the greenback sitting at a closely watched technical crossroads.“You have that idiosyncratic U.S. rates outperformance story being offset by the global cyclical upswing and by expensive valuations on the dollar,” said Ian Samson, a multi-asset fund manager at Fidelity International in Hong Kong, who is long the currency against the euro. “We see significant crosswinds blowing the dollar in different directions.”While most on Wall Street called for a weaker dollar in January, the world’s reserve currency went on a run that left speculative funds scrambling to cover $30 billion of net short positions as Treasury yields climbed and expectations of rate hikes were brought forward. That trade soured this month, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipping 2.2%. A break of the uptrend in place from its first quarter would point the way to further downside. The gauge was little changed midday Monday in New York.This week’s policy assessment by the Federal Reserve, which has held firm against hawkish expectations, could lend weight to bears. At the crux of dollar forecasts is expectations for the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.U.S. EdgeAs the world strives to break free from the bruising economic effect of coronavirus restrictions, the U.S. has inoculated more citizens than any other country, giving it an edge in the race to re-open. Coupled with the Biden administration’s multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus and a Fed that’s allowing inflation to overshoot, it’s spurring the likes of PineBridge Investments to predict more dollar gains.“U.S. Treasury yields could see another leg higher once we see some inflation come back,” with their premium over peers supporting the dollar, said Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge in Singapore. “Our view is that the dollar will retain a strengthening bias this year.”Ten-year U.S. yields surged more than 80 basis points this year to 1.77% in March, the highest since before the pandemic. The benchmark is around 1.57% Monday, well above the 2021 low of 0.90%.“Positive U.S. data might very easily kick-start a dollar rally again,” wrote Commerzbank AG currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note last week. “So for now U.S. dollar bears should make sure that they don’t get excited too soon.”Catching UpBut not everyone is convinced the U.S. will continue outpacing peers.For JPMorgan Asset’s Thushka Maharaj, its exceptionalism is set to fade as other nations catch-up on vaccine roll-outs and economic re-openings in the second half of the year.The London-based strategist is keeping tabs on developed markets like Europe, the U.K. and Japan, and sees the euro outperforming the dollar in the medium term. “We are expecting the rebound in these economies to mirror what we are seeing in the U.S. right now,” she said.Signs abound this trend is underway.Coronavirus cases are rising in all regions except Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The European Union is unleashing a new immunization drive to cover the bulk of its population within a few months, while on the economic front, recent PMI data have beaten expectations.The euro has climbed about 3% from a four-month low in March, and broke through the key $1.20 level last week.Some favor other currencies to best the greenback. T. Rowe’s Thomas Poullaouec sees more gains for Australia’s risk-sensitive dollar as China’s economy rebounds from the pandemic and demand for commodities rise.Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Edwin Gutierrez is watching for opportunities to boost exposure to riskier developing currencies as “the rest of the world catches up on the vaccine roll-out.”The Brazilian real, Indian rupee and Colombian peso -- which have been pummeled as the coronavirus raged across those countries -- stand out for the head of emerging-market sovereign debt in London.Substantially OvervaluedIn the meantime, vocal bears continue to warn about long-term headwinds for the dollar.“Beyond the near term, we continue to see a structurally negative outlook for the U.S. currency,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Zach Pandl in a note Tuesday. “The dollar is still substantially overvalued.”(Updates with prices in fourth and eighth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards credit card

    Mastercard Inc and U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini will launch the first credit card that gives users digital currency "rewards" on purchases this year, deepening the involvement of major payment firms in the emerging asset class. Users of the card will from this summer receive up to 3% in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on their purchases, the companies said in a statement, with the digital currency deposited in the cardholder's Gemini account. Payment giants from Mastercard and Visa Inc to PayPal Holdings Inc have stepped up their engagement with cryptocurrencies in recent months, as larger investors and companies warm to bitcoin and its kin.

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger names new executives to energy transition business - memo

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Monday named new executives to energy transition units, according to a memo seen by Reuters, a move that signals its growing commitment to lower carbon businesses. Sebastian Pages, formerly in the Well Construction group, was appointed as New Energy finance director. Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, previously the marketing director for Digital & Integration, was named Emissions Business Director to "build and manage a new business to methane emissions for oil and gas operations of our customers," the memo said.

  • World’s Longest Short-Selling Ban Coming to an End in Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Starting next week, investors in South Korea will be able to short sell the nation’s biggest stocks as Seoul ends the world’s longest pandemic-imposed ban on the trading strategy. That’s much to the dismay of retail traders, who now dominate the local market.On May 3, Korea is set to partially lift the ban it imposed in March last year on the key hedge fund strategy. When it does, individual traders -- who have come to take up about three quarters of the market’s daily trading volumes amid the pandemic -- will find a once-insurmountable trading strategy a lot easier to carry out, thanks in part to an increased number of brokerages queuing up to lend them shares.Still, many of them say they would be at a disadvantage against larger institutional investors and would rather prefer that short-selling, which they believe would undercut their profits, be kept banned in the world’s best-performing major market of 2020.Hedge funds have much more “advanced information access, financial power, and trading techniques,” which means that even when allowed to sell short, retail investors don’t face a level playing field, said Jung Eui-jung, head of Korea Stockholders Alliance, a group of influential day traders.“Few countries are more hostile toward short-selling than South Korea, where many investors have been hurt by it,” he said, referring to massive declines seen in the past in many stocks when short-selling was permitted -- among them biotech firm Celltrion Inc.The group, which earlier this year launched a “bus” campaign to get its anti-short-selling message heard, is seeking “fairer” rules around the practice, among them that individual investors have access to the same high levels of margin loans as their institutional counterparts.READ: Short Sellers Under Siege Everywhere Have It Really Bad in KoreaSouth Korea, like many countries around the world, banned short-selling to tame markets hit by the pandemic early last year. That ban led to foreign investors fleeing but also saw retail investors stuck in Covid lockdowns and armed with cheap trading apps pick up the slack to drive Korea’s stock market.After having extended that temporary ban twice since then, the Asian nation is now the only major market to have stuck with its prohibition: Italy and France, for instance, only maintained the restriction for a few months while Indonesia, the last holdout besides Korea, said earlier this year that it will allow short-selling in some stocks.More PowerCome Monday, investors will be allowed to borrow shares on the benchmark Kospi 200 Index and the small-cap Kosdaq 150. This represents 22% of Kospi stocks, or 88% of Kospi’s market value. A decision on whether to allow short selling for other stocks is expected to be taken later.After going through a mandatory 1.5 hour short-selling training session, retail investors, dubbed “ants” for their herd-like behavior, will find it a lot easier to bet against hot stocks than before.That’s because they can now sell short up to 30 million won ($27,000) of stocks with that limit going up over time, and all 28 of the country’s top brokers will lend them stocks -- up to a maximum of 2.4 trillion worth of shares. Previously, just six brokerages offered retail investors short-selling privileges, and on offer was just a maximum of 20.5 billion won of stocks.The ban is set to be lifted at a time when stocks in South Korea have surged to record highs this month. The benchmark Kospi Index has climbed 12% so far this year, adding to its 31% surge in 2020. It was down 0.2% in early trading on Tuesday, while the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.3%.“Young stock traders who entered the markets last year haven’t experienced a market crash, so when short-selling resumes, markets could crash suddenly and they can get burnt,” said Jung of the Korea Stockholders Alliance.Electric-vehicle battery supplier SK Innovation Co., bulk shipping liner HMM Co., biopharma firm Medytox Inc., cosmetics company Amorepacific Corp. and Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. are among firms whose share prices are looking overvalued versus their peers, and could thus be a target for short sellers, Kim Min-gyu, a quant analyst at KB Securities Co., said in a report.Overall, investors appear less concerned about the impact on the broader market.The last two times short-selling was restored after a ban, Korea’s equity market corrected and volatility increased, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a report earlier this month. Still, stocks managed to regain that lost ground after about a month, they noted.The strategists retained their overweight stance on South Korean stocks, and said they expect foreign flows to pick up once short-selling resumes.“We all understand in the midst of Covid-19 extreme volatility, the need for temporary measures,” said Lyndon Chao, Hong Kong-based head of equities at ASIFMA, a regional financial industry association. “But Korea has put in place the longest short selling ban that we’ve seen.”“The market currently is at a record level, volatility has come down significantly back to pre-Covid levels, so the industry is encouraged to see the short-sell ban now being lifted,” he added.(Updates prices, adds Kospi’s move Tuesday in the 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Older workers 'see biggest jobs fall since 1980s'

    There were 109,000 more jobless older workers between December and February than a year ago, a report says.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade lower as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • UBS, Deutsche Bank to Show If Europe Banks Matched Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- European lenders are about to show investors if they can ride the pandemic-induced wave of investment banking revenue that propelled U.S. peers to a record quarter.While Credit Suisse Group AG kicked off Europe’s bank earnings season on Thursday, its gains in trading and advising on deals were a sideshow given blow-ups related to Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. This week, four of the biggest securities firms are up.The focus will be on Deutsche Bank AG’s ongoing efforts to regain market share in debt trading, UBS Group AG’s performance in wealth management and Barclays Plc’s ability to bolster earnings by releasing reserves for bad loans.Banks are relying on their deal-makers and traders to generate profits. While lockdowns have forced corporate and retail banking divisions to stash money for a wave of bad loans when taxpayer-funded support measures run out, some U.S. Banks and European peers have already started to release reserves because of a better-than-expected economic outlookThese are some of the hot topics for investors when UBS publishes first-quarter earnings on Tuesday followed by Deutsche Bank the next day, BNP Paribas SA on Friday and Societe Generale SA the following week.All the main U.K. lenders are also reporting results this week, including HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday and Barclays on Friday. Investors are on the lookout for additional guidance on HSBC’s increased investment in Asia and will scrutinize the performance of Barclays’ investment bank.Investment BankingBankers who help companies orchestrate takeovers and raise money on financial markets are set to outshine their colleagues on trading desks as clients rush to lock in lower funding costs. Still, that business is traditionally smaller than the markets operations and most European investment banks aren’t expected to track the doubling in revenue the top five U.S. firms saw in the first quarter.Fixed IncomeSecurities firms have warned that revenue from trading debt and currencies will probably fall this year after a bumper haul in 2020. Yet Deutsche Bank looks set to continue to profit in the first three months, allowing it to claw back market share after years of retrenchment. Again, the 10% gain that analysts are predicting at the German bank is less than the 17% increase at U.S. competitors.Deutsche Bank said in mid-March that revenue at its wider investment bank to date was 20% higher than a year ago. It cited particular strength in credit trading. The German firm is Europe’s biggest bond trader, although it is still smaller than U.S. peers.EquitiesBNP Paribas and SocGen will probably see revenue from dealing in stocks rebound in the first quarter from a year ago when the suspension of many corporate dividends caused losses in equity derivatives, a specialty of French banks. SocGen could beat analysts’ expectations after Bloomberg reported that the business may generate a level of revenue close to the 667 million euros ($804.5 million) seen in the first quarter of 2019.Yet, after overhauling those businesses, SocGen especially will face questions on where gains will come from in future. Other big stock traders in Europe, like UBS, will probably fail to keep up with the 36% jump that U.S. firms delivered in equities.ArchegosCredit Suisse was burned by the collapse of the secretive family office that made highly leveraged bets on stocks. The lender took a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.8 billion) hit in the first quarter. Analysts will probably also ask other banks for detail on their related risks, notably how Deutsche Bank cut its exposure without incurring any losses. The German lender sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos in a private deal, Bloomberg reported this month.UBS may also take a hit related to the secretive family office, although it hasn’t detailed any exposure. Finews reported in March that the bank may record losses of “not more than low three-digit millions” -- not enough to trigger a profit warning.Bad loansWhile lockdowns have forced corporate and retail banking divisions to stash money for a surge in bad loans, European lenders may now follow U.S. banks in releasing some of the provisions on signs the economic hit may be less severe than expected. That would bolster profit at a time when questions abound as to how sustainable the market flurry will be and the slow pace of vaccination in some countries clouds the outlook.Barclays could beat analysts’ profit forecasts with releases, although such a move is more likely in the second quarter when there’s greater clarity on the success of vaccines, according to Citigroup Inc.GreensillWhile Credit Suisse is front and center when it comes to Greensill Capital, the Swiss lender isn’t the only bank exposed to the fallout from the implosion of the supply chain finance firm. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank AG could eventually face a hit if a German fund that compensated depositors of Greensill’s Bremen-based bank has to be replenished. Deutsche Bank is also lobbying to cap levies for a separate European bank rescue fund that are weighing on its earnings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations that it engineered a complex fraud to sink an investment vehicle and profit on investors’ losses, after an appeals court revived the claims.The lawsuit, filed in 2018, claimed investors lost $1.8 billion in the Feb. 5, 2018, collapse of the market for VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term Exchange Traded Notes, known as “XIV Notes,” a derivative investment that increased in value when the stock market was calm and decreased when it was volatile.Holders of the XIV notes profited inversely from changes in the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s VIX Index, a measure of expected stock market volatility that’s often called Wall Street’s “fear index.”A group of investors led by Set Capital LLC alleged that they and others lost the money while Credit Suisse made $475 million. The suit also names as defendants two top executives at the bank and Janus Henderson Group PLC, which placed and marketed the XIV notes.Credit Suisse declined to comment on the ruling. Janus Henderson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.A federal judge in New York dismissed the case in September 2019, ruling that Set Capital had failed to plausibly claim that the defendants were intentionally trying to manipulate the market improperly. The federal appeals court in New York on Tuesday revived the market manipulation claim and allegations of misstatements in the offering documents.The case is Set Capital LLC v. Credit Suisse Group AG, Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).Read More: Credit Suisse Pressed by Senator on $200 Million Tax Fraud(Adds details of ruling starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.