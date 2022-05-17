U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,058.47
    +50.46 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,496.33
    +272.91 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,886.38
    +223.59 (+1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.93
    +37.50 (+2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.08
    +0.88 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0097 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9640
    +0.0870 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2468
    +0.0144 (+1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6160
    +0.5630 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,587.42
    +933.81 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.89
    +446.21 (+183.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    +50.95 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

EXEL Industries: shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EXEL INDUSTRIES
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXE.PA
EXEL INDUSTRIES
EXEL INDUSTRIES

EXEL Industries

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date

Total number of shares comprising the share capital

Total number of voting rights

April 30, 2022

6,787,900

Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,278

Exercisable voting rights*: 10,852,796

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • What's New With Nucor's Charts? Let's Find Out

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Leon Topalian, CEO of Nucor , a steelmaker with shares that trade for less than five times earnings. In discussing Nucor's recent acquisition of CHI Overhead Doors, Topalian said Nucor's strategy is to grow its core steelmaking business and expand into new areas where it can add value. The trading volume has been active but choppy while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) followed prices higher into late April and then moved to the downside.

  • ‘Boeing management is running around like headless chickens,’ Ryanair CEO says in earnings-call tirade

    Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Inc., tore into Boeing Co. during an earnings call Monday, blasting the plane-maker's "very poor management" and calling for a shakeup at the top.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Oil rises on EU's Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil hit its highest in seven weeks on Tuesday, supported by the European Union's ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supply and as investors focused on higher demand from an easing of China's COVID lockdowns. EU foreign ministers failed on Monday in their effort to pressure Hungary to lift its veto on the proposed oil embargo. Brent crude rose as high as $115.69, its highest since March 28, and by 1330 GMT was up 24 cents, or 0.2%, to $114.48.

  • Shanghai Emerges from Lockdown as Virus Flares Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai is unraveling a punishing lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes for weeks amid signs that its Covid-19 outbreak is coming under control, even as flareups elsewhere show China remains locked in a seemingly endless battle to ward off the hyper-infectious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a W

  • Peru mining protests risk clogging $53 billion investment pipeline, industry warns

    Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, risks losing out on billions of dollars of mining investment if the government fails to defuse protests that are hitting the industry and denting production, analysts and executives said. Social conflicts have risen in the Andean nation over the past year since socialist President Pedro Castillo came into office, with a spate of protests against mines, including one that has halted production at the huge Las Bambas copper deposit. With global prices soaring on high demand, that now threatens a mining investment pipeline of some $53 billion and could stall future projects expected by investment bank RBC to make up 12% of the world's copper supply in years to come.

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • There’s no relief in sight for high gas prices

    Energy experts say drivers should prepare for even higher oil and gas prices.

  • Most Reliable Central Air Conditioning Systems

    Brands most likely to keep you cool, according to CR’s survey of nearly 24,000 membersBy Mary H.J. FarrellAs summer approaches, now is the time to make sure your AC system is in good repair, so t...

  • Oil Rose to Highest Since March as Fuel Markets Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $114 as a global squeeze on refined products prompted concerns about summertime supplies and continued to pull fuel prices higher. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionWest Tex

  • Why Valneva's Shares Are Plunging Today Premarket

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) warned it might have to reconsider its FY22 financial guidance after the European Commission informed the company of its intent to terminate an advance purchase agreement (APA) for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine. In November, the company signed the APA with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 over two years. The EC decision is regrettable, especially as we continue to receive messages from Europeans

  • Supply and Demand Are Critical, but Remember: Timing Is Still Everything

    Econ 101 suggests that at some point, either the supply side catches up, or demand falls to get prices back in equilibrium. Let's see what this means for oil -- and a potential recession.

  • Summer's Nearly Here, and Six Flags Is Heating Up

    Working off an admittedly low base, given the slow season and the comparison to a pandemic Q1 2021, Six Flags nonetheless grew its park attendance numbers 25%, its revenue 68%, and -- well, no profit, unfortunately, but Six Flags cut its losses by 31% year over year. Six Flags welcomed 1.7 million guests to its parks in the quarter, extracted $138 million in revenue from their wallets, and lost $0.76 per share in the process. Investors may not be thrilled with the loss, but it seems to me that Six Flags is setting itself up to make a lot of money this year, once the weather warms and attendance picks up.