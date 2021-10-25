U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,583.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,390.00
    +49.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.20
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    +1.06 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    +8.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    15.86
    +0.85 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8400
    +0.3800 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,765.33
    +2,382.77 (+3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.32
    +24.77 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Exela Technologies Announces New DMR Relationship with One of the Largest Franchisors in the World

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Exela Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DMR is a premier use case for the evolving hybrid work from anywhere environment

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader, today announced the Company’s Digital Mailroom (DMR) solution will fully enable remote employees working at home and in field offices to access data securely and quickly at one the largest franchisors. Initially, Exela will deploy DMR to remote working employees stationed near headquarters as part of phase one then expand to other personnel working in the home office. Eventually all field offices will be able to access digital mail.

“The ever-evolving hybrid work environment has been a catalyst to our DMR solution and demand continues to rise across both enterprise and SMB customers,” said Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela Technologies, “DMR’s comprehensive feature set enabled us to sign one of the most recognizable logos on the globe.”

DMR is a user-configurable, end-to-end document management system that digitizes mail and other documents to create secure, searchable, shareable digital assets. The platform also benefits from Exela’s proprietary classification technology, which allows enterprises to intelligently route mail based on type to the relevant recipient or department without having to implement complex distribution and routing rules. This provides enterprise customers with the ability to receive and action critical correspondence in a timely and relevant fashion and also enables security teams to monitor volume and type of communications received outside of the usual electronic channels. In addition to business continuity, DMR provides a substantial opportunity for cost savings and efficiency gains.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin
E: IR@exelatech.com


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH): When Will It Breakeven?

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Jumps; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones futures rose 25 points Monday, as Tesla stock surged to record highs on a price-target boost. The Donald Trump SPAC jumped.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) as vulnerable investments in the near term. One of last week's biggest winners was Digital World Acquisition. It exploded higher in the final two trading days after announcing that it would be joining forces with Donald Trump's new media company venture.

  • Tesla Shares Set to Touch New Record as Good News Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are poised to reach a new all-time high on Monday for the third straight trading session.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s already looking to be a good day for the elec

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • PayPal Rules Out Pinterest Acquisition 'At This Time'

    PayPal rose while PINS stock tumbled after the payments giant said it's pursuing a Pinterest acquisition "at this time."

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...