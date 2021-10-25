Exela Technologies Announces New DMR Relationship with One of the Largest Franchisors in the World

DMR is a premier use case for the evolving hybrid work from anywhere environment

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader, today announced the Company’s Digital Mailroom (DMR) solution will fully enable remote employees working at home and in field offices to access data securely and quickly at one the largest franchisors. Initially, Exela will deploy DMR to remote working employees stationed near headquarters as part of phase one then expand to other personnel working in the home office. Eventually all field offices will be able to access digital mail.



“The ever-evolving hybrid work environment has been a catalyst to our DMR solution and demand continues to rise across both enterprise and SMB customers,” said Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela Technologies, “DMR’s comprehensive feature set enabled us to sign one of the most recognizable logos on the globe.”

DMR is a user-configurable, end-to-end document management system that digitizes mail and other documents to create secure, searchable, shareable digital assets. The platform also benefits from Exela’s proprietary classification technology, which allows enterprises to intelligently route mail based on type to the relevant recipient or department without having to implement complex distribution and routing rules. This provides enterprise customers with the ability to receive and action critical correspondence in a timely and relevant fashion and also enables security teams to monitor volume and type of communications received outside of the usual electronic channels. In addition to business continuity, DMR provides a substantial opportunity for cost savings and efficiency gains.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies

Story continues

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin

E: IR@exelatech.com



