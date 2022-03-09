U.S. markets closed

Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Exela Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
Exela Technologies, Inc.
Exela Technologies, Inc.

IRVING, Texas, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 11, 2022. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Ron Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer, and Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date:

March 11, 2022

Time:

2:00 p.m. (ET)

Webcast (listen-only):

http://investors.exelatech.com

Call-in Numbers:

833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start)

International:

+1-412-902-6724

Passcode:

Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through March 18, 2022 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 3760890. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 17,500 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin
E: IR@exelatech.com


