Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Exela Technologies, Inc.
·21 min read
Exela Technologies, Inc.
Exela Technologies, Inc.

Full Year Highlights

  • 2022 revenue of $1,077.2 million, down 7.7% year-over-year (5.7% on a constant currency basis)

  • Net loss of $415.6 million, includes non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $171.2 million

  • Implemented actions expected to achieve savings in the range of $65-$75 million beginning in Q4 2022 and into 2023

  • Total debt(1) reduced by $141.1 million

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $267.0 million, down 9.3% year-over-year (7.3% on a constant currency basis)

  • Net loss of $194.1 million, includes non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $141.6 million

Conference call scheduled for April 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

IRVING, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“We continue to make operational improvements across the organization in the face of heightened inflation and the evolving hybrid work environment. Exelarators are working nonstop to offer the best solutions for customers. Internally, we are also focusing on continuing to improve the balance sheet and lowering our cost of capital, even as rates are driven higher by central banks. It’s been a tough, but productive year,” said Par Chadha, Executive Chairman of Exela.

Full Year Highlights

  • Revenue: Revenue for 2022 was $1,077.2 million, a decline of 7.7% compared to $1,166.6 million in 2021 due to rising costs, a tight job market, business mix, rising dollar and onetime events.

    • Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (“ITPS”) segment was $765.1 million, a decline of 12.5% year-over-year, primarily due to a network outage(2) impacting contracted revenues, currency translation, and staffing shortages.

    • Healthcare Solutions revenue was $239.3 million, an increase of 9.9% year-over-year, led by continuing acceptance of our solutions and services.

    • Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue was $72.8 million, a decrease of 2.4% year-over-year.

Operating income/(loss): Operating loss for 2022 was $228.8 million, compared with operating income of $21.4 million in 2021. The year over year change was due to the gross profit decline of $77.8 million and goodwill impairment charges of $171.2 million.

  • Net Loss: Net loss for 2022 was $415.6 million, compared with a net loss of $142.4 million in 2021. The year over year increase was primarily due to the changes in the operating loss including goodwill impairment charges and changes in non-cash debt extinguishment charges. Additionally, we implemented actions expected to achieve savings in the range of $65-$75 million beginning in Q4 2022 and into 2023.

    • EBITDA(3): EBITDA for 2022 was a loss of $174.7 million compared to $114.5 million in 2021. EBITDA margin for 2022 was (16.2%) compared to 9.8% in 2021.

    • Adjusted EBITDA(4): Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $139.9 million, a decrease of 19.3% compared to $173.3 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022 was 13.0%, a decrease of 187 basis points from 14.9% in 2021.

  • Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for 2022 were 2.0% of revenue compared to 1.4% of revenue in 2021.

Maintaining financial flexibility: Raised a total of $276 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings in 2022. Total debt(1) decreased by $141.1 million compared to 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue: Revenue for Q4 2022 was $267.0 million, a decline of 9.3% compared to $294.3 million in Q4 2021.

    • Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (“ITPS”) segment was $184.8 million, a decline of 14.7% year-over-year, primarily due to a network outage impacting contracted revenues, currency translation and staffing shortages.

    • Healthcare Solutions revenue was $65.3 million, an increase of 15.6% year-over-year, led by continuing acceptance of our solutions and services.

    • Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue was $16.8 million, a decrease of 20.4% year-over-year.

Operating income/(loss): Operating loss for Q4 2022 was $153.1 million, compared with operating loss of $10.7 million in Q4 2021. The year over year increase in the operating loss was due to the gross profit decline and goodwill impairment charge of $141.6 million offset by lower SG&A costs.

  • Net Loss: Net loss for Q4 2022 was $194.1 million, compared with a net loss of $70.6 million in Q4 2021. The year over year increase was primarily due to the changes in the operating loss including goodwill impairment charges.

    • EBITDA: EBITDA for Q4 2022 was a loss of $135.8 million compared to a loss of $3.1 million in Q4 2021. EBITDA margin for Q4 2022 was (50.9%) compared to (1.0%) in Q4 2021.

    • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022 was $35.5 million, a decrease of 10.2% compared to $39.5 million in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q4 2022 was 13.3%, a decrease of 14 basis points from 13.4% in Q4 2021.

  • Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for Q4 2022 were 1.9% of revenue compared to 2.9% of revenue in Q4 2021.

Maintaining financial flexibility: Raised a total of $31.3 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings in Q4 2022. Total debt decreased by $12.1 million compared to Q3 2022.

Below are the notes referenced above:
(1) Total debt includes all long-term debt and interest-bearing current liabilities
(2) In June 2022, the Company experienced a network security incident impacting certain of the Company’s operational and information technology systems. The Company immediately took steps to isolate the impact and prevent additional systems from being affected, including taking large parts of its network offline as a precaution and thereby disrupting some access to our applications and services by our employees and customers. The Company’s systems recovery efforts are complete, and the Company’s operations are fully functional, however, the incident did result in some loss of revenue at the end of the second quarter and in the third quarter well as certain incremental costs, some of which are expected to continue.
(3) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of EBITDA is attached to this release.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Exela will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 4:30 PM ET on April 3, 2023. To access this call, dial 833-255-2831 or +1-412-902-6724 (international). The password for the call is “Exela Earnings Call”.

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through April 10, 2023 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 9773416. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Exela invites all investors to ask questions that they would like addressed on the conference call. We ask investors to submit questions via email to IR@exelatech.com.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.exelatech.com). A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website (http://investors.exelatech.com/) and will remain available after the call.

About Exela
Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 16,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela’s board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela’s financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela’s operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela’s capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the “Novitex Business Combination”) and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Novitex Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team.  Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Novitex Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:

Website: https://investors.exelatech.com/

Twitter: @ExelaTech

LinkedIn: /exela-technologies

Facebook: @exelatechnologies

Instagram: @exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin
E: IR@exelatech.com

Source: Exela Technologies, Inc.


Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
        For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

 

December 31, 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,073

 

 

$

20,775

 

Restricted cash

 

29,994

 

 

 

27,285

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,402 and $6,049, respectively

 

101,616

 

 

 

184,102

 

Related party receivables and prepaid expenses

 

759

 

 

 

715

 

Inventories, net

 

16,848

 

 

 

15,215

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

26,206

 

 

 

31,799

 

Total current assets

 

            190,496

 

 

 

            279,891

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $207,520 and $196,683, respectively

 

71,694

 

 

 

73,449

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

40,734

 

 

 

53,937

 

Goodwill

 

186,802

 

 

 

358,323

 

Intangible assets, net

 

200,982

 

 

 

244,539

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

1,483

 

 

 

2,109

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

29,721

 

 

 

24,775

 

Total assets

$

            721,912

 

 

$

         1,037,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

79,249

 

 

$

61,744

 

Related party payables

 

2,473

 

 

 

1,484

 

Income tax payable

 

2,045

 

 

 

3,551

 

Accrued liabilities

 

61,340

 

 

 

113,519

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

54,143

 

 

 

60,860

 

Accrued interest

 

60,901

 

 

 

10,075

 

Customer deposits

 

16,955

 

 

 

17,707

 

Deferred revenue

 

16,405

 

 

 

16,617

 

Obligation for claim payment

 

44,380

 

 

 

46,902

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

 

5,485

 

 

 

6,683

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

11,867

 

 

 

15,923

 

Current portion of long-term debts

 

154,802

 

 

 

236,775

 

Total current liabilities

 

            510,045

 

 

 

            591,840

 

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

 

942,035

 

 

 

1,012,452

 

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

9,448

 

 

 

9,156

 

Pension liabilities, net

 

16,917

 

 

 

28,383

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

11,180

 

 

 

11,594

 

Long-term income tax liabilities

 

2,742

 

 

 

3,201

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

31,030

 

 

 

41,170

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

6,104

 

 

 

5,999

 

Total liabilities

 

         1,529,501

 

 

 

         1,703,795

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 278,777,820 shares issued and 278,655,235 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 13,382,333 shares issued and 13,259,748 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

162

 

 

 

37

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Preferred Stock, 2,778,111 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Series B Preferred Stock, 3,029,900 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

Additional paid in capital

 

1,102,619

 

 

 

838,853

 

Less: Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 122,585 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

(10,949

)

 

 

(10,949

)

Equity-based compensation

 

56,958

 

 

 

56,123

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,948,009

)

 

 

(1,532,428

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

(4,788

)

 

 

(7,463

)

Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax

 

(3,583

)

 

 

(10,946

)

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(8,371

)

 

 

(18,409

)

Total stockholders' deficit

 

          (807,589

)

 

 

          (666,772

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

            721,912

 

 

$

         1,037,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

 

Years ended December 31, 

 

2022

 

    

2021

 

    

2020

 

Revenue

$

1,077,157

 

 

$

1,166,606

 

 

$

1,292,562

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

 

877,474

 

 

 

889,095

 

 

 

1,023,544

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

 

176,524

 

 

 

169,781

 

 

 

186,104

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

71,831

 

 

 

77,150

 

 

 

93,953

 

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

 

171,182

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Related party expense

 

8,923

 

 

 

9,191

 

 

 

5,381

 

Operating profit (loss)

 

    (228,777

)

 

 

        21,389

 

 

 

      (16,420

)

Other expense (income), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

164,870

 

 

 

168,048

 

 

 

173,878

 

Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net

 

4,522

 

 

 

(16,689

)

 

 

9,589

 

Sundry expense (income), net

 

(957

)

 

 

363

 

 

 

(153

)

Other expense (income), net

 

14,170

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

(34,788

)

Net loss before income taxes

 

    (411,382

)

 

 

    (130,734

)

 

 

    (164,946

)

Income tax expense

 

(4,199

)

 

 

(11,656

)

 

 

(13,584

)

Net loss

$

    (415,581

)

 

$

    (142,390

)

 

$

    (178,530

)

Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock

 

(3,588

)

 

 

(1,576

)

 

 

(1,309

)

Cumulative dividends for Series B Preferred Stock

 

(3,665

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

    (422,834

)

 

$

    (143,966

)

 

$

    (179,839

)

Loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(6.86

)

 

$

(24.40

)

 

$

(73.19

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

 

Years ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(415,581

)

 

$

(142,390

)

 

$

(178,530

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

71,831

 

 

 

77,150

 

 

 

93,953

 

Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization

 

15,261

 

 

 

16,319

 

 

 

15,117

 

Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net

 

(1,803

)

 

 

(30,613

)

 

 

8,296

 

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

 

171,182

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

1,573

 

 

 

2,714

 

 

 

422

 

Deferred income tax provision

 

147

 

 

 

6,649

 

 

 

7,940

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

970

 

 

 

3,940

 

 

 

2,846

 

Unrealized foreign currency losses (gain)

 

(1,288

)

 

 

173

 

 

 

(414

)

Loss (Gain) on sale of assets

 

707

 

 

 

(960

)

 

 

(43,338

)

Fair value adjustment for interest rate swap

 

-

 

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(375

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

77,650

 

 

 

17,438

 

 

 

54,538

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(7,813

)

 

 

(1,597

)

 

 

(1,379

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(520

)

 

 

(61,068

)

 

 

12,015

 

Related party payables

 

945

 

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

(353

)

Additions to outsource contract costs

 

(423

)

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(519

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

      (87,162

)

 

 

    (111,534

)

 

 

      (29,781

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(18,299

)

 

 

(14,574

)

 

 

(11,663

)

Additions to patents

 

(15

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Additions to internally developed software

 

(3,650

)

 

 

(1,954

)

 

 

(3,825

)

Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(12,500

)

Cash paid for earnouts

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(700

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

194

 

 

 

7,267

 

 

 

50,126

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

      (21,770

)

 

 

        (9,261

)

 

 

        21,438

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from private placement

 

55

 

 

 

25,065

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from at the market offerings

 

276,337

 

 

 

379,963

 

 

 

-

 

Dividend paid on Series B Preferred Stock

 

(2,532

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from directors' equity contribution

 

-

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

-

 

Repurchases of Common Stock for retirement

 

(487

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Cash paid for equity issuance costs from at the market offerings

 

(9,482

)

 

 

(13,423

)

 

 

-

 

Borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility

 

123,353

 

 

 

142,501

 

 

 

297,673

 

Principal repayment on borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility

 

(216,812

)

 

 

(144,965

)

 

 

(203,841

)

Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs

 

(135

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(7

)

Lease terminations

 

3

 

 

 

(1,303

)

 

 

(337

)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs

 

(7,125

)

 

 

(1,181

)

 

 

(16,205

)

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

(5,523

)

 

 

(11,471

)

 

 

(12,758

)

Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility and BRCC revolver

 

20,000

 

 

 

11,000

 

 

 

29,750

 

Repayments on senior secured revolving facility

 

(49,477

)

 

 

(55

)

 

 

(14,200

)

Proceeds from issuance of 2026 Notes

 

70,269

 

 

 

3,574

 

 

 

-

 

Repayments on senior secured term loan and 2023 Notes as part of debts exchanges

 

-

 

 

 

(309,305

)

 

 

-

 

Borrowings from other loans

 

10,095

 

 

 

126,352

 

 

 

29,260

 

Cash paid for debt repurchases

 

(4,712

)

 

 

(71,184

)

 

 

-

 

Repayment of BRCC term loan

 

(66,471

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans

 

(30,717

)

 

 

(37,186

)

 

 

(45,973

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

      106,639

 

 

 

        98,651

 

 

 

        63,362

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash

 

(700

)

 

 

(105

)

 

 

1,191

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 

 

        (2,993

)

 

 

      (22,249

)

 

 

        56,210

 

Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

48,060

 

 

 

70,309

 

 

 

14,099

 

End of period

$

45,067

 

 

$

48,060

 

 

$

70,309

 

Supplemental cash flow data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax payments, net of refunds received

$

5,790

 

 

$

3,765

 

 

$

2,695

 

Interest paid

 

98,602

 

 

 

188,802

 

 

 

152,678

 

Noncash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements

 

4,790

 

 

 

3,270

 

 

 

4,372

 

Leasehold improvements funded by lessor

 

-

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

-

 

Common Stock exchanged for Series B Preferred Stock

 

6

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Accrued liability for true-up obligation settled through the issuance of 2026 Notes

 

10,351

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Settlement gain on related party payable to Ex-Sigma 2 LLC

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,287

 

Accrued capital expenditures

 

1,851

 

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Exela Technologies
Schedule 1: Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Financial Performance
(Unaudited)

$ in million

Q4-2022

Q4-2021

Increase (Decrease)
YoY ($ mn)

Increase (Decrease)
YoY (%)

 

FY2022

FY2021

Increase (Decrease)
YoY ($ mn)

Increase (Decrease)
YoY (%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and Transaction Processing Solutions

184.8

216.7

(31.9)

 (14.7%)

 

765.1

874.2

(109.1)

 (12.5%)

Healthcare Solutions

65.3

56.5

8.8

15.6%

 

239.3

217.8

21.5

9.9%

Legal and Loss Prevention Services

16.8

21.1

(4.3)

 (20.4%)

 

72.8

74.6

(1.8)

 (2.4%)

Total Revenue 

          267.0

          294.3

           (27.4)

-9.3%

 

     1,077.2

       1,166.6

           (89.4)

-7.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

48.1

58.6

(10.5)

 (17.9%)

 

199.7

277.5

(77.8)

 (28.0%)

Gross profit margin

18.0%

19.9%

(1.9%)

-190 bps

 

18.5%

23.8%

(5.2%)

-525 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SG&A

38.9

48.3

(9.3)

 (19.4%)

 

176.5

169.8

6.7

4.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

(153.1)

(10.7)

(142.4)

1333.9%

 

(228.8)

21.4

(250.2)

 (1169.6%)

Operating margin

(57.3%)

(3.6%)

(53.7%)

-5371 bps

 

(21.2%)

1.8%

(23.1%)

-2307 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

(194.1)

(70.6)

(123.5)

175.0%

 

(415.6)

(142.4)

(273.2)

191.9%

Net income margin

(72.7%)

(24.0%)

(48.7%)

-4874 bps

 

(38.6%)

(12.2%)

(26.4%)

-2638 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

(135.8)

(3.1)

(132.8)

4350.1%

 

(174.7)

114.5

(289.1)

 (252.6%)

EBITDA Margin

(50.9%)

(1.0%)

(49.8%)

-4985 bps

 

(16.2%)

9.8%

(26.0%)

-2603 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA 

             35.5

             39.5

             (4.0)

-10.2%

 

  139.9

          173.3

       (33.4)

-19.3%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.3%

13.4%

(0.1%)

-14 bps

 

13.0%

14.9%

(1.9%)

-187 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Exela Technologies
Schedule 2: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenues

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP constant currency revenue reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

31-Dec-22

 

31-Dec-21

 

 

31-Dec-22

 

31-Dec-21

Revenues, as reported (GAAP)

 

$267.0

 

$294.3

 

 

$1,077.2

 

$1,166.6

Foreign currency exchange impact (1)

 

5.9

 

 

 

 

22.9

 

 

Revenues, at constant currency (Non-GAAP)

 

$272.9

 

$294.3

 

 

$1,100.0

 

$1,166.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Constant currency excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the average exchange rates for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, to the revenues during the corresponding period in 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in millions)

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

31-Dec-22

 

31-Dec-21

 

 

31-Dec-22

 

31-Dec-21

Net loss (GAAP)

 

($194.1)

 

($70.6)

 

 

($415.6)

 

($142.4)

Interest expense

 

41.9

 

40.3

 

 

164.9

 

168.0

Taxes

 

(1.5)

 

8.2

 

 

4.2

 

11.7

Depreciation and amortization

 

17.9

 

19.0

 

 

71.8

 

77.1

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

($135.8)

 

($3.1)

 

 

($174.7)

 

$114.5

Transaction and integration costs

 

2.1

 

7.9

 

 

18.6

 

15.9

Other Charges / (gains)

 

163.5

 

28.1

 

 

271.8

 

21.6

Sub-Total (Adj. EBITDA before O&R)

 

$29.8

 

$32.3

 

 

$114.6

 

$151.0

Optimization and restructuring expenses

 

5.7

 

7.3

 

 

25.3

 

22.2

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$35.5

 

$39.5

 

 

$139.9

 

$173.3


