Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) investors are up 6.2% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 12% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 10%.

Since the stock has added US$398m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Exelixis actually saw its EPS drop 14% per year.

Since the EPS are down strongly, it seems highly unlikely market participants are looking at EPS to value the company. The falling EPS doesn't correlate with the climbing share price, so it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 18% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Exelixis is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Exelixis is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Exelixis has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 10% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 2%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Exelixis that you should be aware of before investing here.

