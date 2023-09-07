Long-established in the Utilities - Regulated industry, Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 2.33%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 2.01%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Exelon Corp.

Exelon Corp (EXC): A Deep Dive into Its Performance Potential

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Exelon Corp the GF Score of 64 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Exelon Corp: A Snapshot of Its Business

Exelon Corp, with a market cap of $40.59 billion, serves approximately 10 million power and gas customers at its six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. The company has reported sales of $19.89 billion and an operating margin of 17.75%. Despite its significant presence in the industry, the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, as indicated by the GuruFocus Score Rating, highlight the firm's potential for underperformance.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Exelon Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 2.22 positions it worse than 75.12% of 426 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. It's worth noting that the esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 0.73, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.01 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 5.34, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 65.14% of 436 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Tillinghast said in his book Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Exelon Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -18.2 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 97.08% of 480 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market.

Over the past five years, Exelon Corp has witnessed a decline in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The three-year growth rate is recorded at -13.8, while the five-year growth rate is at -5.5. These figures underscore potential challenges in the company's profitability. Lastly, Exelon Corp predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Despite Exelon Corp's significant presence in the Utilities - Regulated industry, its financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics indicate potential underperformance in the future. The GuruFocus Score Rating, which takes into account these factors, underscores the firm's potential for underperformance. Therefore, investors should exercise caution when considering this stock for their portfolio.

