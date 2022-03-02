U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

EXER URGENT CARE OPENS 27TH LOCATION IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EXPANDING TO SERVE THE COSTA MESA COMMUNITY

·3 min read

Southern California's Fastest-Growing Urgent Care Provider Continues to Innovate Patient Experience Providing Costa Mesa Community with Convenient and Affordable Medical Care

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its 27th Southern California location and third in Orange County, expanding into the city of Costa Mesa. Located within the 17th Street Promenade, the new center is staffed by ER-trained doctors and medical personnel, providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care at a fraction of the cost of an ER. Exer helps alleviate the overcrowding of local hospital ERs with neighborhood facilities offering more comprehensive medical services than traditional walk-in clinics, including COVID-19 testing, x-ray, labs and diagnostics.

Exer Urgent Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exer Urgent Care)
Exer Urgent Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exer Urgent Care)

"We couldn't be more thrilled to bring an Exer Urgent Care location to the city of Costa Mesa as we continue to expand our convenient, comprehensive and affordable healthcare services throughout Orange County," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and health remains at the forefront of our minds, it is our top priority to meet the needs of local communities with an unparalleled patient experience from ER-trained doctors."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs. Responding to the community's need for pandemic-related care, Exer features an in-house PCR lab with COVID-19 rapid test (antigen) results available by end of day and PCR test results available by end of next day. Telehealth platform, VirtualCARE by Exer, allows patients real-time access to a medical provider via video chat and patient portal offers access to test results as well as discharge and other health information.

Exer Costa Mesa is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPO, some HMO and Medicare, and offers affordable payment options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the greater Los Angeles regions and has expanded to Orange County. Clinics are located in: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, Orange County and the Westside. For a full list of the 27 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE:
With 27 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to highly-trained ER doctors, Exer services a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With on-site pharmacy, in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. VirtualCare by Exer provides patients real-time access to an Exer provider with no appointment necessary via video chat with a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Exer believes healthier people make for healthier communities. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exer-urgent-care-opens-27th-location-in-southern-california-expanding-to-serve-the-costa-mesa-community-301493881.html

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care

